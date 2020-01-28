Sharing his heart! Dumplin’ star Luke Benward gave a special shout-out to his girlfriend, Ariel Winter, as she celebrated her 22nd birthday.

“Happy birthday Bunny,” the 24-year-old wrote on a photo of himself and the Modern Family actress side by side on a waterfront cliff on Tuesday, January 28. The sweet Instagram Story was followed by another snapshot of the couple cozying up to one another with drinks in their hands.

“You’re a dream,” Benward said with a smiley face and a red heart.

Us Weekly confirmed that the actors had made their relationship official shortly after the new year, when an insider revealed that Winter and Benward were “definitely dating.”

“Ariel is really happy with Luke and thinks he is a great match for her,” the source said in early January. “She loves his energy and charisma and feels very comfortable around him. Ariel is trying to keep her relationship with Luke somewhat private and isn’t telling a ton of people that they’re dating, but they are.”

Things between the new couple seem to be heating up, as they were spotted showing major PDA at the Spotify Best New Artist 2020 party in West Hollywood on Thursday, January 23.

An onlooker told Us at the time that Winter and Benward “could not keep their hands off each other” during Billie Eilish‘s performance at the party. “His hands were on her hips as she swayed to Billie Eilish’s hits, and as Eilish performed her slow songs, Luke buried his face in Ariel’s hair.”

As the five-time Grammy winner’s concert continued, the longtime ABC star and Ravenswood actor “engaged in an intense makeout session, only interrupting their kissing to sing along to the recorded version of [Eilish’s song] ‘Bad Guy.'”

Their passionate PDA moment comes just three months after Winter split from her boyfriend of three years, Levi Meaden. Despite calling off their romance, the two actors are still on friendly terms.

“Ariel felt like she and Levi were growing apart and not on the same page anymore and that’s why they broke up,” a source told Us in October 2019. “But there is no bad blood between them.”