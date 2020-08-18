Luke Bryan Jokes People Only Like Blake Shelton Because of Gwen Stefani

Country clash! Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan playfully traded barbs via Twitter — and Gwen Stefani was dragged in the middle of it.

Shelton, 44, tweeted a doctored photo on Monday, August 17, of Bryan, also 44, doing a TV interview with a chyron that read, “Study Finds Falling Asleep at the Wheel Linked to Luke Bryan Music.” He captioned the image, “Wow! Just catching up on the news… Shocking! I have noticed some fatigue when @lukebryanonline comes on..”

The “One Margarita” singer was quick to clap back, jokingly replying, “Your girlfriend is the only reason people are listening to your last two singles.” (The Voice coaches have released two collaborations in recent months: “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere.”)

The “God’s Country” crooner did not let Bryan get in the last word though. “Hey don’t hate just cause I know how to work the system!!!” he responded.

Enter Stefani, 50, who caught wind of the fun-loving feud later on Monday and tweeted, “Help yourself @blakeshelton!! #atyourservice #workthesystem #HappyAnywhere @LukeBryanOnline gx.”

Although Shelton has been an active member of the country music community since 2001, the No Doubt frontwoman has undoubtedly helped his star power. Since Us Weekly broke the news of their relationship in November 2015, they have become one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood, often performing together at awards shows and documenting their love story on social media.

The Oklahoma native, who was previously married to Miranda Lambert, has also developed a close bond with Stefani’s sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

“Those boys look up to Blake in a big way,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “He’s earned their respect as a father figure. He’s gone from being their friend to being a serious parental influence.”

A second insider revealed to Us in July that Shelton and Stefani hope to go “all out” with two wedding ceremonies after the COVID-19 pandemic.