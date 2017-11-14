The OG Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, expressed her support for Gal Gadot, who is reportedly boycotting the film’s producer, Brett Ratner, amid allegations of sexual harassment.

“I think she’s great and I support her in whatever she chooses,” Carter, 66, exclusively told Us Weekly at Glamour’s 2017 Women of the Year Awards in Brooklyn, New York on Monday, November 13. “I know there are some stories that were not right and I have to talk to her and find out what the stories are, but I support her … She’s the nicest human being ever and I love her.”

As previously reported, numerous actresses, including Ellen Page and Olivia Munn, have spoken out against Ratner, with who Warner Bros. has since cut ties. According to Page Six, Gadot, 32, threatened to back out of the film’s sequel if Ratner was to be involved.

At the Women of the Year Awards, the franchise’s director, Patty Jenkins, told Entertainment Tonight that Ratner’s firing “happened weeks ago” and “had nothing to do” with Gadot: “That was a foregone conclusion, I think. I was surprised by that story.”

During an interview with ET on Monday, the Justice League actress spoke out against the RatPac-Dune Entertainment exec and clarified her stance on the allegations. “Look, there’s been a lot written about how I feel and my views about this topic and everyone knows how I feel about it,” Gadot said at the time. “The truth is, there are so many people involved in making this movie and they all, you know, they all have echoed the same sentiments.”

