Madelaine Petsch Defends Vanessa Morgan From 'Disrespect' Amid Divorce

“Choni” forever. Riverdale‘s Madelaine Petsch quickly shut down negative comments about costar Vanessa Morgan‘s pregnancy amid her divorce from Michael Kopech.

Morgan, 28, confirmed on Friday, July 24, that she’s pregnant and expecting her first child by sharing a handful of snapshots from her gender reveal party. Three days later, the Chicago Tribune reported that her husband, 24, filed for divorce in Texas on June 19. The pair tied the knot in January. Morgan’s rep later confirmed that Kopech is the father of her child.

After news broke of Morgan’s split from Kopech, trolls took to her Instagram account to make jabs about her relationship status amid her pregnancy. “Where’s your husband at though?” one user commented. Another took the MLB player’s side, writing, “Don’t disrespect our pitcher like that.”

While Morgan faced hurtful comments, Petsch, 25, stood firmly by her side. “Honestly if I see one more comment like this I’ll lose it,” the F the Prom actress replied to one troll. “Vanessa is a beautiful mother to be and the hate and disrespect I’m seeing on this post about her bringing a new life into this world is disgusting.”

Petsch and the My Babysitter’s a Vampire star have worked alongside one another on the CW drama since Morgan scored a recurring role as Toni Topaz in season 2. Her character and Petsch’s Cherry Blossom spark a romantic connection, and the pair later became fast friends offscreen. Us Weekly confirmed in January that Petsch was one of several Riverdale castmates invited to Morgan and Kopech’s wedding in Homestead, Florida. At the time, the Finding Carter alum gushed over her future with the baseball star.

“We both knew the first day we met that ‘this is it’ and I’m so excited that today officially starts our forever,” she told E! News after her nuptials. “Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with him.”

Although Morgan hasn’t addressed her split from the athlete directly, she acknowledged that she might be taking some time away from the spotlight while she continues on the path to motherhood.

“I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January 💙,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement while confirming her pregnancy. “This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. … On a personal note, I have had the blessing of growing up in the public eye having started my acting career at age 6. While this has been incredible for me, I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye, until he tells me otherwise.”