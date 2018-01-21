Not quite! Madeline Brewer has denied rumors that she’s dating Nick Jonas.

“No! No!” the Handmaid’s Tale star, 25, told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 21.

Brewer and the “Home” singer, also 25, sparked romance rumors after they were spotted enjoying a candlelit dinner date at Via Veneto in Santa Monica, California, on January 11 after the Critics’ Choice Awards.

The Orange Is the New Black alum insisted she and Jonas are just friends, though. “[We] ate food across from each other. I guess [that’s a date],” she told ET. “But he was really nice. He’s a nice guy. We’re friends. … He’s adorable, yeah. I mean, that’s just objectively. He’s a cute guy.”

Prior to the latest rumors, the “Jealous” crooner was briefly linked to Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in November that the pair were “casually dating” after they stepped out together at an engagement party for his brother Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Nick previously dated Olivia Culpo, Kate Hudson and Miley Cyrus. Meanwhile, Brewer was last linked to actor Spencer Neville.

