Keeping up with the Troutts! Nearly five months after saying “I do,” Madi Prewett and Grant Michael Troutt are settling into life as newlyweds.

“I didn’t have brothers, so I’m just learning the male brain,” the 27-year-old Bachelor alum exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her Cupshe line, confirming that the twosome didn’t live together before their wedding. “I’m like, ‘Wait, this is how you think this is? This is what goes through your mind?’ Honestly, in general, just being around a male [is new] — I’m just so used to being around females all the time. I lived with my best friend right before this for two years and then living with my sisters. That’s just been fun, getting to know how different a man’s and woman’s brain is and just our different expectations.”

Prewett noted that the pair, who wed in October 2022, have been learning “how to communicate” as husband and wife.

“I think within the first month, I wasn’t the best at learning how to communicate my expectations, and so I would just have these expectations and he’s like, ‘Well, you never told me!’ And I’m like, ‘Well, that’s a good point,’” she continued. “We’re just learning how to communicate, you know, [our] wants, needs, expectations.”

Despite any bumps in the road after moving in together, Prewett gushed that marriage is “the best,” referring to the relationship as “the greatest adventure and the greatest gift.”

“We have been just growing and learning so much. He is truly my best friend in the whole world,” she said. “I mean, we’re four and a half months in, and so we’re obviously still learning so much. But we’re so grateful that we have such a good community around us. We have mentors and people we look up to that we’re constantly just asking questions, you know, and asking them to pray for us and encourage us. And so we’re really grateful to have good people around us too as we’re learning and growing in our own marriage.”

While the couple want kids someday, she told Us that they aren’t in a rush.

“Our biggest goal is to make a difference however we can. We’re living in Waco, Texas. He is actually working as a young adult pastor at a local church here. And so [we’re] just looking for ways, honestly, to just serve our community here and serve our church and just use, like, anything and everything that we have to just bless people,” she said, noting that they have several “speaking engagements” coming up. “We take it day by day and just really try to find ways to just love God and love people continue to work on our marriage and invest in that too. So that’s really our goal for now. We’re not thinking about kids yet.”

Prewett is also focused on her Cupshe collaboration, which includes 72 pieces of bridal and honeymoon dresses, rompers and swim styles.

“When I was going through engagement season, I was really looking for somewhere where I could find everything in one stop, right? Where I didn’t have to go to 40 different websites to find a dress for this and an outfit for this,” she explained. “And even for my bridesmaids or people that were coming to things and asking, you know, ‘Where should I shop?’ I just really love that this line kind of meets all the needs, whether you’re attending a wedding, whether you are the bride yourself or whether you’re a bridesmaid. I think we have some really beautiful pieces that would be great for bridesmaid dresses, for rehearsal dinners, bachelorette parties, honeymoons.”