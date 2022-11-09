True romance! Madison Prewett and husband Grant Troutt jetted off on a swoon-worthy honeymoon following their whirlwind wedding.

“Best honeymoon with my HUSBAND (still not over it!!!!!)” the Bachelor alum, 26, captioned a carousel of Instagram photos on Monday, November 7, sharing a glimpse of how she and Troutt celebrated their love after tying the knot.

The couple visited the Las Ventanas al Paraiso resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In a clip uploaded via Prewett’s Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 8, the newlyweds were welcomed with a slew of red balloons in their room. More balloons spelling out “Mr. & Mrs. Troutt” hung from a doorway.

Troutt proposed to Prewett in July after less than a year of dating. The former ABC personality posted photos via Instagram of their beach engagement at the time, writing, “7.31.22. You were worth the wait.”

Nearly three months later, the twosome exchanged vows on October 29. “It’s like heaven knew I needed you. 10.29.22,” the Alabama native gushed via social media, sharing snapshots from the pair’s big day.

Fellow Bachelor Nation members were quick to congratulate the happy couple. “Sobbing !!!! I love u madison🤍a real life angel. couldn’t be happier for you two🥹🤗 God loves you both so much,” Victoria Fuller, who starred with Prewett on Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor, commented. Hannah Ann Sluss added: “Stunning! So happy for you! 💗.”

Fans met Prewett on the reality dating series in 2020 when the pilot, 31, searched for The One. He popped the question to Sluss, 26, during the season finale, but the duo called it quits while their journey was still airing. The California native later attempted to rekindle his flame with Prewett, who sent herself home before the final rose, but the twosome split for good in March 2020.

Weber went on to date former contestant Kelley Flanagan, reconnecting after filming wrapped. Following a brief split in 2021, Us Weekly broke the news in September that the couple is “full-on back together.” While the attorney, 30, attended Prewett’s October nuptials, Weber was nowhere to be seen.

“Peter was not there, no. He was not allowed,” Natasha Parker exclusively told Us earlier this month, joking, “We would’ve kicked him out.”

Parker, 34, gushed over the “amazing” celebration, adding that she was so happy her friend “married her Prince Charming.”

Ahead of her wedding day, Prewett was candid about her desire to save herself for marriage. The belief was part of why her relationship with Weber hit a road block — but she stood her ground. In an Instagram Story shared from her reception, the bride shouted, “I’m having sex for the first time tonight!” as her friends cheered in the background.

