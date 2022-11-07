Exes not welcome! Natasha Parker sounded off on why The Bachelor’s Peter Weber didn’t attend ex-girlfriend Madison Prewett’s wedding.

“Peter was not there, no. He was not allowed,” Parker, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly while attending the Bachelor in Paradise Tastemaker Event on Saturday, November 5. “We would’ve kicked him out.”

The event planner revealed that “Madi’s wedding was amazing. She married her Prince Charming,” before joking, “Let’s just say she is no longer a virgin — and we’re very happy for her,” referring to the Auburn University alum’s past comments about saving herself for marriage.

Prewett, 26, married Grant Michael Troutt on October 29. Her former flame, however, didn’t make the guest list following their 2020 breakup. The Alabama native was Weber’s runner-up on season 24 of the ABC dating series.

During the finale, the 31-year-old pilot proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss, but he later called off the engagement while the season was still airing. During the March 2020 After the Final Rose special, Weber confessed that he still had feelings for Prewett.

That same month, the twosome briefly reconnected after the show, but later announced via Instagram that they were not going to “pursue our relationship any further.”

Weber moved on with another season 24 contestant Kelley Flanagan in April 2020. The Baylor University alum and the Chicago native, however, parted ways in December of that year. Following a brief conciliation in January 2021, the twosome called it quits for a second time after Valentine’s Day in 2021.

Flanagan, 30, and Weber sparked romance speculation in August when the former Bachelorette contestant was spotted with the influencer in Chicago. Us exclusively confirmed in September that the duo are “full-on back together.”

The Pilot Pete author, however, did not accompany Flanagan to Prewett’s October wedding — but he did troll her for attending solo.

“Where’s Peter,” Weber commented on Flanagan’s October 29 Instagram snap from the event. “Peter Christian,” the former attorney replied, referring to her man’s first and middle names. “You know when that middle name gets pulled out. Get to bed 😊,” she joked.

He fired back, “I’m in trouble. … You look beautiful, night.”

Parker, for her part, recalled seeing Flanagan at the Texas ceremony, among other season 24 contestants including Weber’s ex-fiancée, Sluss, who is now dating NFL player Jake Funk.

“It was really good to see everybody,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum told Us on Saturday, teasing that while she isn’t getting married just yet, she is “happily dating.”

Parker added: “Happily dating, mingling, traveling, meeting amazing people. And The One is out there, I feel him. He’s close.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Hannah Kahn