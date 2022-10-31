Saving her final rose. The Bachelor‘s Madison Prewett was candid about remaining a virgin until marriage before she exchanged vows with Grant Michael Troutt.

Bachelor Nation fans met the Alabama native during Peter Weber‘s season in early 2020, and her strong faith quickly became part of her story line. She delved more into making the “commitment to myself” during a dinner date with the Bachelorette alum, explaining that she didn’t “expect” him to have made the same decision.

While Weber acknowledged that he would “always respect” her choices, he also noted that he couldn’t “lie” about his own journey. In turn, she reminded her now-ex that “actions speak louder than words.”

Prewett previously discussed the situation with her mother during her hometown date. “I haven’t fully talked to him yet about I guess, like, how I view intimacy and how I feel,” she revealed at the time. “That is something that I have saved for marriage and something I want to save my marriage. I don’t know how he is going to respond to that, and so, yeah.”

When she finally did have her conversation with Weber, the former Miss Alabama Teen USA said her ideal husband would be someone who “embodies the same qualities and characteristics” as her father. “Faith is more than passed down into me, it’s my whole life and who I am,” she added. “In a marriage, I want someone who has that relationship with the Lord … I want to know if we’re able to be on the same page that way and grow with each other in that way.”

Eventually, Prewett sent herself home after learning that the then-Bachelor had been “intimate” with another finalist. The pair briefly reconciled after Weber’s whirlwind engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss, but they called it quits for good in March 2020.

Since the relationship drama played out on the ABC dating series, Prewett has continued to be open about her expectations. In June 2020, she exclusively told Us Weekly a shared faith was the most important trait she wanted in a future partner. “That’s going to be something that’s a make or break,” she said at the time. “I want to be with someone that is pushing me to be the best that I can be and challenging me to grow and to be the best version of myself.”

Following a brief romance with NBA star Michael Porter Jr., the Made for This Moment author got engaged to Troutt in July 2022 — just two months after making their relationship Instagram official. They tied the knot in October 2022, and both the bride and groom saved themselves for marriage.

Prewett praised men who wait for marriage after a fan questioned whether they really existed. “Yes my girl!” she replied in an April 2022 TikTok comment. “Even if he hasn’t always made that decision, if he chooses to honor God and you and wait- it’s so beautiful!”

Scroll down for more of Prewett’s most candid quotes about sex: