Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn is making progress in her recovery after suffering multiple stab wounds.

“Allie Shehorn is making positive steps to her recovery,” GoFundMe beneficiary Jed Dornoff wrote in a Wednesday, May 29, update on the fundraising page. “It’s still a very long road, but she is facing it with courage and determination.”

Dornoff also shared a photo of Shehorn, 35, wearing a hospital gown and using a walker. She had bandages covering her hands. Two nurses stood behind Shehorn and helped her walk through the medical facility’s room.

News broke earlier this month that Shehorn — who worked on the sets of Rebel Moon, Mean Girls and Babylon — had been stabbed more than 20 times by a former partner. According to KTLA, Shehorn had previously filed a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend.

Shehorn’s friends subsequently launched a GoFundMe page to help cover her medical expenses and share updates on her prognosis.

“I come to you today with a heavy heart and a plea for help for someone very dear to me, my friend Allie,” a description on GoFundMe reads. “Recently, she faced a horrific and senseless act of violence —she was stabbed multiple times by her ex-boyfriend. As a result, Allie is now in the hospital fighting for her life, in critical condition.”

The message continues: “Allie is a remarkable person, full of warmth, kindness, and love. No one deserves to endure such a traumatic experience, especially someone as compassionate and caring as Allie. The road to recovery will be long and arduous, but with your support, we can help ease her burden and provide the financial assistance she desperately needs.”

The GoFundMe has since raised $94,018, far surpassing their $100,000 goal.

Los Angeles’ County District Attorney George Gascón later confirmed on Wednesday that actor Nick Pasqual was charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree residential burglary with the person present and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent.

“My thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the victim in this horrific incident,” Gascón said in a statement. “Our office, including our Bureau of Victim Services, extends our support and resources to her as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing from both the physical and emotional trauma inflicted upon her. This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence. We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions.”

Pasqual, 34, has not further addressed the alleged incident.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.