Keeping it real. Malika Haqq was showered with praise after sharing a photo of herself two weeks after welcoming her son, Ace.

The ATL actress, 37, took to social media on Saturday, March 28, to give fans an update on her new life as a mom. Haqq gave birth to Ace, who she shares with ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis, on March 14.

“Ace’n this thing called Mommy & Son 🤱🏽#2weeks,” the Keeping Up the With Kardashians guest star captioned an Instagram photo of herself holding Ace. In the pic, Haqq is seen in a blank tank top and gray sweatpants with her post-baby body on full display.

Celebrity friends and fans were quick to comment on the sweet photo, applauding Haqq for sharing a realistic image of what a woman’s body looks like post-pregnancy.

“❤️I love that you posted such an authentic 2 weeks post pregnancy pic, not a “SnapBack”. Congratulations on a beautiful baby,” one fan commented on the photo.

“That’s exactly what I thought not like any other celebrity that usually wait until they have a flat tummy,” another fan wrote.

Good friend and fellow new mom Christina Milian left several heart-eye emojis under the pic, while Haqq’s BFF Khloe Kardashian commented, “You’re such a great mommy!!! I absolutely love seeing you in this role ❤️❤️.”

Kris Jenner also chimed in, writing “You are the best mommy!!!!! 😍😍😍🙏🙏🙏.”

Haqq announced the arrival of her little one on March 16, two days after giving birth, with a sweet photo of her newborn’s hand resting on his mom and dad’s palms.

The Dash Dolls alum revealed that she was pregnant six months earlier in September 2019.

“I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” Haqq captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine. Thank you, @Clearblue for being a CLEAR and intricate part of the most important test result of my life. 2020 baby!”

Us Weekly confirmed in September that Genasis, 32, is the father of Haqq’s child. He and the reality TV star called it quits in June 2019 after dating on and off for two years. The rapper is also the father of another son from a previous relationship.