Mamie Laverock has reunited with her When Calls The Heart costars four months after sustaining injuries from a balcony fall.

Laverock, 19, posted a photo of herself with the cast posing at last month’s Hallmark’s Hearties Family Reunion event via Facebook on Tuesday, October 1.

“At the end of every rainbow there is a pot of gold. Returning to the warm light of the When Calls The Heart reunion,” Laverock captioned the post. “I love you.”

In the photo, Laverock, who has been recovering from her injuries since May, could be seen using a walker as she posed alongside her costars on the red carpet.

The Hallmark Channel actress was taken to the hospital in May after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency. Weeks later, Lavernock was escorted from the hospital’s secure wing to a balcony walkway. She fell five stories, sustaining life-threatening injuries that required multiple surgeries.

In a GoFundMe page, Lavernock’s family offered more details on her condition saying her body “has been shattered”.

“Mamie is ‘doing well’ comparatively to when she arrived,” the family wrote. “Doing well because she has survived these extensive surgeries. She is enduring tremendous pain and continues to not give up. We can only hold onto the miracles of each day and continue to thank everyone for their prayers and marvel at the miracles of her story. Our daughter loves her life and loves her family and is fighting hard everyday.”

In August, Laverock’s family provided an update on the actress’ condition, revealing she had returned home from hospital but was still on the mend.

“She’s still severely injured but we will take care of her privately,” her family commented on a Facebook post that welcomed Laverock home. “She needed to be at home. So happy for her. She made it this far … next chapter. It’s a blessing to have her home.”

Laverock appeared as Rosaleen Sullivan on several episodes of When Calls the Heart from 2014 to 2023. Her role scored her a 2015 Young Artist Awards win for Best Performance in a TV Series – Recurring Young Actress 10 and Under, as well as a 2014 Joey Awards, Vancouver, win for Young Ensemble Cast in a Dramatic Series.

As well as When Calls the Heart, Laverock has also appeared in TV shows and movies such as The Killing Game, This Means War, Psych, The Hollow Child, Wedding of Dreams, A Series of Unfortunate Events and Spotlight on Christmas.