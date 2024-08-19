When Calls the Heart star Mamie Laverock is officially home from the hospital, but she still has a long road ahead of her.

“Dreams do come true. Welcome Home Mamie,” read a post shared via Laverock’s official Facebook page on Monday, August 19, which showed a handmade “Home Sweet Home” sign alongside a decorated table with rainbow cake and candles.

In response to a comment, Laverock’s loved ones clarified that while she is still on the mend three months after she fell off a balcony.

“She’s still severely injured but we will take care of her privately,” her family replied. “She needed to be at home. So happy for her. She made it this far … next chapter. It’s a blessing to have her home.”

Laverock, 20, was taken to a hospital in May after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency. Weeks later, the actress was escorted from the hospital’s secure wing to a balcony walkway. She fell five stories, sustaining life-threatening injuries that required multiple surgeries.

“Focusing now on Mamie’s surgery today. Her body has been shattered,” Laverock’s mom, Nicole Rockmann, wrote in an update via GoFundMe one month later. “She has undergone two 11-hour surgeries with two doctors working on her, a three-hour surgery and another surgery today. We have nothing but gratitude for the doctors and nurses who have been exemplary in her care since May 26.”

The statement added, “She is enduring tremendous pain and continues to not give up. We can only hold onto the miracles of each day and continue to thank everyone for their prayers and marvel at the miracles of her story.”

Rockmann later confirmed that her daughter was relocated to another facility and that the family planned to take legal action against St. Paul’s Hospital. Providence Health Care, which operates St. Paul’s Hospital, told the Los Angeles Times in May that they were conducting an “internal critical incident review” per standard operating procedures.

Laverock’s family closed their GoFundMe, which was launched to help raise money for medical expenses, late last month. They raised over $28,000.

“Thank you so much. I don’t even know what to say. My heart is full,” Rockmann wrote at the time. “I have no words to describe my gratitude. Love you guys. Thank you.”

Some of Laverock’s milestones have been documented via social media along her path to recovery, with Rockmann writing in July, “Mamie moved onto her stomach, pushed herself up and held onto me. At that moment, we realized we could have our first hug.”

Earlier this month, Laverock took her first steps before returning home from the hospital.

“It does feel really weird. It feels really weird. It feels very wobbly,” the actress said in a clip uploaded via Facebook on August 5. “Hi dad … look I’m standing with the walker. All by myself.”