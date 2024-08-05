When Calls the Heart star Mamie Laverock has taken her first steps two months after her hospitalization for a five-story fall.

“Thank you surgeon’s, thank you prayers, thank you Lord. Mamie has just taken her first steps,” the caption of a video read, which was uploaded via Laverock’s official Facebook page on Friday, August 2.

In the video, Laverock is flanked by two medical professionals while wearing aircasts on both of her legs. The hospital staff members encouraged the actress to stand, but Laverock appeared apprehensive. Eventually, she was able to push herself off the bed and grab on to a walker.

“It does feel really weird. It feels really weird,” she said. “It feels very wobbly.”

Laverock admitted she felt like she was going to “fall backward” but held on to the walker to steady herself. As the video continued, the actress talked to her dad, who was on FaceTime.

“Hi dad … look I’m standing with the walker,” Laverock said. “All by myself.”

It appears the clip has since been deleted from Facebook.

News broke of Laverock’s fall in May after a GoFundMe page was created for the Hallmark star.

Laverock suffered a “medical emergency” on May 11 and was rushed to the hospital in Vancouver, Canada. Two weeks later, she “was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories,” the site revealed. Laverock sustained “life-threatening injuries,” underwent multiple surgeries and was on life support.

At the time, her family revealed that her body was “shattered” from the fall.

“She is enduring tremendous pain and continues to not give up,” the GoFundMe page read. “We can only hold onto the miracles of each day and continue to thank everyone for their prayers and marvel at the miracles of her story. Our daughter loves her life and loves her family and is fighting hard everyday.”

Late last month, Laverock’s family closed the GoFundMe page, revealing that the actress’ costars and fans had raised over $28,000 for her medical expenses.

“Thank you so much. I don’t even know what to say. My heart is full,” she wrote. “I have no words to describe my gratitude. Love you guys. Thank you.”

Since her fall, Laverock has been offering fans major updates on her recovery process. She celebrated a “miracle” 20th birthday on July 8, which came with a positive message from her mom.

“Mamie moved onto her stomach, pushed herself up and held onto me,” Nicole Rockmann, shared via Facebook days after the celebration. “At that moment, we realized we could have our first hug.”