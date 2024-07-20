Mamie Laverock’s family has ended her GoFundMe, two months after the When Calls the Heart actress was admitted to the hospital for unspecified reasons.

A message from Laverock, 20, shared to the fundraising campaign’s page thanked supporters for all of their help in raising $39022 CAD (roughly $28300 USD) for her medical expenses.

“Thank you so much. I don’t even know what to say. My heart is full,” Laverock wrote. ”I have no words to describe my gratitude. Love you guys. Thank you.”

Laverock was rushed to the hospital by her family in May. After several weeks in the hospital, the actress suffered a fall from a hospital balcony, ultimately falling five stories and suffering life-threatening injuries.

Laverock’s injuries required multiple surgeries.

“Her body has been shattered,” Laverock’s mother Nicole Rockmann wrote in an update via GoFundMe in June. “She has undergone two 11-hour surgeries with two doctors working on her…She is enduring tremendous pain and continues to not give up. We can only hold onto the miracles of each day and continue to thank everyone for their prayers and marvel at the miracles of her story.”

Rockmann thanked those who donated in a statement shared to their GoFundMe. “The Fund has now closed. Please know how much you helped this family in our hardest circumstances,” she wrote on Wednesday, July 17.

In the weeks following her fall, Laverock showed encouraging signs of recovery. She was able to prop herself up and give her mother a hug while the pair were celebrating Laverock’s birthday in June.

“Mamie moved onto her stomach, pushed herself up and held onto me … at that moment we realized we could have our first hug,” her mom shared on Facebook.

Laverock called the fact that she reached her 20th birthday a “miracle” in her own post via Facebook and thanked her mother’s husband for a “beautiful When Calls The Heart cake.”

Laverock’s Hallmark Channel costars have been keeping tabs on her. Erin Krakow shared that Laverock is “on the mend” in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. Krakow called her costar an “incredible young woman” and wished her “the fastest recovery she can have.”

Rockmann shared with the Los Angeles Times that the family intends to take legal action against St. Paul’s Hospital for their part in the fall.

“There will be accountability,” Rockmann told the paper in May. “We have a case. All we care about is that Mamie can make a recovery and that she’s alive and that she’s fighting and that she’s strong.”