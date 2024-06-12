When Calls the Heart stars Erin Krakow and Kevin McGarry are just like Us because they’re fans of Elizabeth Thornton and Nathan Grant’s TV love story.

“They’ve always had a special connection,” Krakow, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 12, while promoting season 11 of the hit Hallmark Channel series.

Krakow — who has played Elizabeth since the show’s 2014 premiere — confessed that even though it’s been a molasses-like burn between her character and Nathan (McGarry), they are meant to be.

“I do think Elizabeth and Nathan are soulmates. We can use that word,” she teased.

McGarry joined the cast as Mountie Nathan in season 6, and after professing his love for Elizabeth in season 8, Nathan is finally getting close to his happily ever after.

The actor agreed that Nathan and Elizabeth are “end game” and hinted that fans will soon understand that fully. “I think it’s pretty clear at the end of the season,” McGarry, 39, said, playing coy about their romantic future.

During season 10 of WCTH, which aired in 2023, Elizabeth ended her relationship with Governor Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally), leaving the door open for a romance with Nathan.

Krakow previously told Us that season 11 would be about Elizabeth searching for her “most authentic” love story.

Throughout the season, which premiered in April, Elizabeth and Nathan have been growing closer. However, Nathan was hesitant to move forward with Elizabeth until she verbalized that the way she looks at him is not how she looks at a friend.

“We’re really taking our time for a few reasons,” Krakow told Us in April of what’s to come for the characters as a couple. “One, I think they don’t know for sure how the other feels, so they’re kind of tiptoeing.”

Krakow said being “respectful of Lucas” and taking into consideration Elizabeth’s son, Jack, and Nathan’s daughter, Allie, was something that added to their slower pace.

Despite being cautious all season, Nathan and Elizabeth have been spending more and more time together. Plus, the duo received Tom Thornton’s (Max Lloyd-Jones) blessing for their relationship during season 11, episode 8. Tom is the brother of Elizabeth’s late husband, Jack Thornton (Daniel Lissing), who was also a Mountie.

While fans have two more episodes to watch before season 11 comes to an end, Krakow is already looking forward to season 12.

“I’d like to continue telling stories that are meaningful to the fans, giving them as much of what they want that we can,” she told Us of the future of Hope Valley and its residents. “And maybe challenging them to see characters outside the box a little bit.”

Krakow revealed that on a personal level, she’d “like to see Elizabeth have some experiences that she hasn’t before,” noting that the team already has a “few ideas up our sleeves.”

No matter what happens, Krakow told Us she wants “more romance.” McGarry teased that love stories are part of network’s DNA, adding, “That’s Hallmark,” to which Krakow replied, “They seem to be into that.”

When Calls the Heart airs on Hallmark Channel Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.