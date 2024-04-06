Erin Krakow wants her latest Hallmark movie, Blink Date Book Club, to transport viewers back to the world of ‘90s rom-coms.

“I think, in general, the story has a lovely feel-good, cozy, small town bookshop vibe to it,” Krakow, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly of the project. “You kind of want to get swept up in that You’ve Got Mail energy, and hopefully, we accomplish that.”

The film, which airs Saturday, April 6, follows Meg Tompkins (Krakow), a bookstore owner who finds love and direction in her life when she agrees to review famous author Graham Sterling’s new novel. Graham is played by One Tree Hill alum Robert Buckley, who Krakow was a “big fan” of before working together.

“Rob’s a great actor and he’s really present and natural and human,” she told Us of the duo’s natural on-screen chemistry, which includes plenty of banter and “authentic” moments. “So I just tried to meet him there.”

Related: A Guide to Hallmark Channel’s Leading Ladies The Hallmark Channel has become the one-stop-shop of holiday movies and light-hearted rom-coms over the years — with many fans tuning in to see their favorite leading ladies. Whether it’s When Calls the Heart’s Erin Krakow or Sweet Autumn lead Nikki DeLoach, the network is full of talented women telling heart-warming stories. Hallmark’s long list […]

Buckley, 42, wasn’t the only thing that drew Krakow to the role. She was also excited to work with the film’s “incredible” director, Peter Benson, and jump into a character who she could figure out along the way. “I sort of discovered all the little things I loved about it as we went,” she told Us.

The movie is bound to be an instant Hallmark classic, and one that will have fans demanding a sequel. While stepping back into Meg’s shoes is still up in the air — “I’d have to think about where this story goes,” Krakow told Us — she would jump at the chance to work with Buckley again.

“I would work with Rob against in a heartbeat. He’s so much fun,” she gushed, admitting that there is “potential” in revisiting Meg and Graham one day. “I loved working in that cute little bookshop,” she added. “So yeah, take me back anytime.”

Another character she’d return to? Elizabeth from It Was Always You, Krakow’s 2021 Hallmark film opposite Tyler Hynes. Krakow told Us that she has “more requests” for a sequel to the duo’s movie than any other project she’s done — and she understands why.

“I mean, it would be a great sequel because they’ve both got this list of places they want to travel,” she explained, noting that she’d just be happy to be back alongside her costar Hynes. “If not a sequel, it would just be very fun to work with Tyler again,” she said.

For now, Krakow is focusing on Blind Date Book Club — and the return of her hit show, When Calls the Heart. The Hallmark Channel darling returns for season 11 on Sunday, April 7, and will feature a season of “change” for Krakow’s Elizabeth and the town of Hope Valley.

“I’m really excited to share season 11 and this new chapter for Elizabeth,” Krakow told Us. “For myself, season 11 brings a breath of fresh air. We’re literally spring cleaning at the beginning of episode one. Elizabeth is turning over a new leaf. She’s ready to get her groove back, and so that’s a really exciting time in her life.”

There will also be plenty of romance, but Krakow wants viewers to be patient as the newly single Elizabeth leans into her feelings for Nathan (Kevin McGarry).

Related: Us Weekly's Definitive (and Unofficial) Ranking of 2023 Hallmark Movies It was a banner year for Hallmark romances and mysteries, with the network dropping some of our all-time favorite made-for-TV movies before and during the Christmas season. Network staple Andrew Walker re-teamed with Nikki DeLoach twice in 2023 for new installments in their Curious Caterer series on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. (After costarring in Dying […]

“We’re really taking our time for a few reasons,” she explained of the “slow burn” romance. “One, I think they don’t know for sure how the other feels, so they’re kind of tiptoeing. They also want to be respectful of [Elizabeth’s ex-fiancé] Lucas, and then I think they’re both single parents and they really care about how Allie and Little Jack might respond to something like this.”

Blind Date Book Club premieres on Hallmark Channel Saturday, April 6, at 8 p.m. ET.