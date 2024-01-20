Mandy Moore’s family is getting bigger by four paws thanks to their new rescue dog.

“Welcome to the family, Marshmallow,” Moore, 39, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, January 20, alongside a pic of the canine lying on a white dog bed. “This sweet boy was found wandering the streets for several days, many miles from here by our beloved nanny, Celina. He’s about 6-7 months, unchipped, not fixed (but scheduled for next week) and just the most unexpectedly wonderful addition to our gang.”

She continued, “We weren’t looking for another dog but he was looking for us and the fact that he looks remarkably like our dear Joni made it too impossible to ignore. The cats are nonplussed and Jackson (our 14-year-old shepherd mutt rescue) is also a little 🤷‍♀️ but Marshmallow is slowly winning them over.”

Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith are currently pet parents to dog Jackson and three cats. They previously shared pup Joni, who was euthanized in December 2020.

Moore and Goldsmith’s two children, sons Gus and Ozzie, have also loved having a menagerie of pets around the house. In fact, Gus, 2, picked out Marshmallow’s name.

“When we showed Gus a picture of him and asked what his name was, without hesitation he shouted ‘Marshmallow!’ With his arms in the air,” Moore added on Saturday. “Done and done. Can’t wait for all of the adventures, sir!!”

Moore has long been an animal enthusiast.

“I feel like cats just, and dogs as well — I have a dog, so not to overshadow him — but I feel like cats just have this intrinsic sense of knowing when you need that extra bit of support,” she told Brit + Co in a July 2023 interview.” I think living through the last three years-plus of the pandemic, and how isolating that was, having that sense of companionship and connectivity with our feline family members was really essential. It was so comforting in a way.”

Moore and Goldsmith, 38, rescued cats Fig, Peanut and Olivia before they became parents, so the felines helped them create their family.

“It was a very special time to have that concentrated amount of time with each other under one roof,” the actress told the outlet of spending the coronavirus pandemic lockdown with her husband and pets. “I knew, while we were in the midst of it, it was like, ‘This is probably never going to happen again, so I’m going to really appreciate it and not take it for granted.’”