Maralee Nichols shut down a social media user’s accusations about the nature of her relationship with ex Tristan Thompson.

“I was definitely not a one night stand,” Nichols, 32, wrote in a since-deleted Instagram comment on Tuesday, December 19, per a screenshot via Page Six. “That’s a false and defamatory statement you’re making about me.”

Nichols made headlines in December 2021 when she sued Thompson, 32, for child support and said that he fathered her unborn baby. Nichols revealed that they conceived their only child together that March, back when he was in a public relationship with now-ex Khloé Kardashian. (Thompson never publicly addressed the nature of his relationship with Nichols.)

Kardashian, 39, found out about the scandal through the news just one month after she and the NBA star did an embryo transfer with a surrogate. (Kardashian and Thompson share daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 16 months. He also shares son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig.)

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it,” Kardashian said during a June episode of The Kardashians. “But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f–king heads-up before the rest of the world? It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would prefer to be alone than to be around people.”

She added at the time: “I am replaying every event, every grand gesture, every trip [and] every date. All of that was a lie. How were you able to not say something? I feel just not really in my own body.”

Throughout Nichols’ lawsuit, Thompson asserted that he did not father her baby. After participating in a DNA test, Thompson confirmed in January 2022 that Theo — Nichols gave birth to a baby boy the previous December — was his son.

After Nichols welcomed Theo, she requested more than $47,000 a month in child support from Thompson. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2022 that Thompson “is paying, and has paid, child support to Ms. Nichols retroactive to the date she delivered the child.”

Less than one year after Theo’s arrival, Kardashian and Thompson — who split in late 2021 after his paternity scandal — welcomed baby No. 2 via surrogate in July 2022. Since then, Kardashian has asserted that she has no plans to reconcile with the Los Angeles Lakers athlete. They are focused on coparenting True and Tatum.

Thompson has also since apologized for his actions. “I am in a place now where I can own up to the mistakes I’ve made,” he said in a November episode of The Kardashians.