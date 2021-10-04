The Bridgerton family is mourning the death of hairstylist Marc Pilcher shortly after he took home a big win at the 2021 Emmy Awards. He was 53.

“So heartbroken by the loss of Marc Pilcher, the brilliant and visionary Hair and Makeup designer for Bridgerton Season One,” Nicola Coughlan tweeted on Monday, October 4, alongside a black-and-white photo of her late colleague. “Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented. Not even a month ago he won his first Emmy award.”

The 34-year-old Irish actress, who plays Penelope Featherington on the Netflix series, continued, “It’s a tragedy that he’s been taken so young when he had so much yet to do. Please also use this as a reminder that Covid is still a very real and present danger, please get vaccinated and mask up to protect yourself and others. My heart goes out to his friends and family. … He loved and cared for you all so much and my heart goes out to you all. Rest in Peace Marc.”

Phoebe Dynevor, who portrays Daphne Bridgerton, shared the Derry Girls star’s sweet tribute in an Instagram Story on Monday, adding that she was “at a loss for words” after learning about the sad news.

Along with the Shondaland series, Pilcher worked on Downton Abbey, Judy and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. In 2019, he was nominated for an Oscar for his contributions to Mary Queen of Scots, which starred Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie.

Earlier this year, Pilcher and his Bridgerton team — including Lynda J. Pearce, Adam James Phillips and Tania Couper — won Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling for a Television Series, Limited or Miniseries or New Media Series at the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards in April. Five months later, he collected the trophy for Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling at the Emmys in Los Angeles.

“[It was] just the most exciting project for me to work on, to create for all of our beautiful cast,” the artist gushed of the Netflix drama during his acceptance speech.

Bridgerton‘s first season debuted in December 2020 and garnered 12 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Regé-Jean Page. Pilcher’s was the only win.

“Rest in peace my dear friend,” Pearce, who also worked on hair and makeup for Bridgerton, wrote via Instagram on Monday. “I will love you forever and I will hold you safely in my heart always.”

Season 2 of the Regency-era series began production earlier this year in the U.K. and was briefly shut down due to positive COVID-19 test results. New episodes are expected to hit the streaming service in 2022.