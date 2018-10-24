Celebs were out and about this week, from Maria Shriver enjoying a day in the sun in Malibu, to Owen Wilson and Billy Zane grabbing dinner in Las Vegas, to Bella Hadid looking stylish in True Religion jeans in West Hollywood. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Maria Shriver attended a day of self-care hosted by Koral at a private beach house in Malibu where guests enjoyed personal shopping with Koral, mini facials by Dr. Barbara Sturm, B12 shots and IV drips by Le Jolie Medi Spa, massages by Soothe, 24K gold ear seeding by VIE Healing, a breath work journey with Blisspoint, yoga with Hot 8 Yoga and more.

The Best Celebrity Beach Bodies of 2018: Stars Workin’ it in Bikinis and Swimsuits

— Allison Sudol celebrated fashion and style icon Iris Apfel’s campaign with design brand Nude at The New Museum in NYC.

— Latoya Jackson and Kathy Hilton joined Race To Erase MS Founder Nancy Davis to celebrate the new Los Angeles Studio of EVINE and her latest Peace and Love Jewelry Collection at the London West Hollywood penthouse.

— Bella Hadid celebrated her True Religion Campaign with an event at Poppy in West Hollywood.

— Cara Delevingne stepped out for Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Cocktail in NYC.

— Val Chmerkovskiy attended The 5th Annual CineFashion Film Awards at the Saban Theatre and hosted by Natasha Leggero and Lawrence Zarian in Beverly Hills.

— Camila Alves supported pal Suzy Amis Cameron’s launch of her new book, Omd: The Simple, Plant-based Program to Save Your Health, Save Your Waistline, And Save The Planet at Crossroads Kitchen in L.A.

— Alyssa Milano spoke at Politicon 2018 in L.A.

— Morgan Stewart celebrated the launch of TLA by Morgan Stewart Fall/Autumn 2018 collection at Wally’s in Beverly Hills.

— Owen Wilson and Billy Zane were spotted dining at new steakhouse, Scotch 80 Prime located in Vegas’ newly renovated Palms Casino Resort.

— Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk stopped by Abercrombie & Fitch’s pop-up to celebrate the Ultra collection launch in NYC.

— Robert Pattinson attended the Go Campaign Gala in L.A.

— Artist Zoe Buckman stepped out in style for the Ruinart Champagne x New Museum dinner at the Canal Streets Art District in NYC.

— Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez dined at Avra Beverly Hills for a friend’s birthday.

— Mackenzie Foy attended the Disney and POPSUGAR celebration of “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” with an immersive activation, Journey Into The Four Realms, at The Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center in NYC.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Disney Studios

Stars — They’re Just Like Us!

— Katy Perry cuddled with boyfriend Orlando Bloom inside the Perrier-Jouët-sponsored amfAR Gala in L.A.

— Joy Bryant ice climbed on the Franz Joseph Glacier in New Zealand on expedition with Eddie Bauer.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

— Chance the Rapper surprised passengers while filming his Undercover Lyft video in Chicago.

— The second annual Vulture Festival Los Angeles presented by AT&AT announced its initial lineup featuring Zach Braff, Connie Britton, Busy Philipps, Nick Kroll, Chloe Grace Moretz, Casey Wilson, Amber Tamblyn and more. The event will take place November 17–18 at The Hollywood Roosevelt in L.A.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!