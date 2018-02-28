Celebs were out and about this week — from Andy Cohen enjoying a beer, to G-Eazy hanging out in the club, to JD McCrary posing on the red carpet. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Mariah Carey attended the Forever Mayweather Private Black tie Party hosted by Jamie Foxx and Powered by Wright Productions.

— Andy Cohen kicked back with a Heineken Light after judging a burger competition at the 2018 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami.

— Kandi Burruss attended The Time New York celebration with the cast of Chicago at Serafina in NYC.

— JD McCrary rocked a red suit while attending the Wrinkle in Time premiere in L.A.

— Vanessa Hudgens showed how you can help end the global water crisis by purchasing a Stella Artois Limited Edition Chalice. For every Limited Edition Chalice sold, Stella Artois will help Water.org provide five years of clean water to someone in the developing world.

— Cuba Gooding Jr. posed on the red carpet for a screening of his directoral debut for Louisiana Caviar presented by Avion tequila and Watchbox at the Mailroom in NYC.

— Dennis Quaid and the Sharks opened for the Professional Bull Riders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and Ryan Weaver, who recently signed with WME, performed a patriotic country rock set for fans.

— Amelia Gray Hamlin and Nathan Mitchell were announced as the new faces of HUDSON’S Spring/Summer 2018 Campaign.

— G-Eazy hung out at Avenue Los Angeles following a sold out show at The Shrine with girlfriend Halsey.

— Bryce Dallas Howard held the Barbie doll of her character in the film Jurassic World during the Fallen Kingdom franchise showcase in NYC.

— Brooke Shields attended the launch party for QVC clothing line, Brooke Shields Timeless, at Bar SixtyFive at Rainbow Room.

— Hakkasan Group and Grupo Vidanta unveiled Los Cabos’ Ultimate Entertainment District as OMNIA Dayclub, Herringbone Los Cabos, SHOREbar Los Cabos and Casa Calavera, a new restaurant concept by Hakkasan Group, to celebrate its grand opening weekend.

— Irina Shayk hydrated with a bottle of Icelandic Glacial water while taking a stroll in NYC.

— Chelsea Handler spoke at the Emily’s List “Resist, Run, Win” Brunch in Beverly Hills about the growing power of women.

— Discovery’s Gold Rush star Todd Hoffman and executive producer Jose Behar hit the red carpet for the I Can Only Imagine premiere in Nashville, Tennessee.