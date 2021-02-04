Marilyn Manson's Ex-Wife Dita Von Teese Breaks Her Silence on Abuse Claims

Speaking out. Dita Von Teese addressed allegations about ex-husband Marilyn Manson after Evan Rachel Wood accused him of “horrifically” abusing her throughout their relationship.

“I have been processing the news that broke Monday regarding Marilyn Manson,” Von Teese, 48, wrote in a statement via Instagram on Wednesday, February 3. “To those who have expressed your concerns of my well-being, I appreciate your kindness. Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple. Had they, I would not have married him in December 2005.”

The burlesque dancer filed for divorce from Manson, 52, in December 2006 citing “irreconcilable differences.” Their separation was made final one year later. Looking back on her brief marriage to the “Tourniquet” singer, Von Teese alleged that “infidelity and drug abuse” had a role in their split.

“Abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship,” she continued. “I urge those of you who have incurred abuse to take steps to heal and [have] the strength to fully realize yourself. This is my sole statement on this matter. Thank you for respecting this request.”

Following his split from Von Teese, Manson began dating Wood, 33, after meeting at a party in Los Angeles. The duo called it quits in August 2010, seven months after the musician proposed to the Westworld actress in Paris. On Monday, February 1, Wood named her ex-fiancé as her abuser, claiming that he had “brainwashed and manipulated” her during their romance.

“He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” she wrote in an Instagram statement, adding that she supports “the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Four more women came forward with allegations against Manson, which Wood reposted on her Instagram Story in solidarity. The Sons of Anarchy alum later denied Wood’s claims after being dropped by his record label amid the scandal.

“Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy,” Manson wrote via Instagram on Monday. “But these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Von Teese isn’t the only one of Manson’s famous exes to speak out after Wood’s statement made headlines. Rose McGowan, who was previously engaged to the “Beautiful People” singer before their 2001 split, showed support for the Thirteen actress and other victims of sexual assault.

“I am profoundly sad today and disgusted. But I am mostly proud. Proud of Evan Rachel Wood and the others who have come forward against Marilyn Manson, my ex,” McGowan, 47, said in a Twitter video on Monday, noting Manson was “not like that” when they were together. “But that has no bearing on whether he was like that with others before or after. It takes time to come forward. And again, I am proud.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.