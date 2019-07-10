Celebs were out and about this week, from Mario Lopez and his daughter, Gia, snacking on bites from McDonald’s at The Lion King afterparty, to Alicia Keys stunning on Instagram in Jill Jacobs x 8 Other Reasons earrings, to Robert Downey Jr. shopping at Blue and Cream in East Hampton. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Mario Lopez and daughter Gia enjoyed delicious bites from McDonald’s Happy Meals at the The Lion King premiere afterparty.

— Alicia Keys rocked Jill Jacobs x 8 Other Reasons Jay Dusters earrings on Instagram.

— Kel Mitchel and Nick Cannon attended the Good Burger pop-up opening celebration in West Hollywood.

— Camila Cabello, Chance The Rapper, Def Leppard, French Montana, Halsey, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Tim McGraw, Hootie & The Blowfish, Marshmello, Steve Aoki and more will perform at the 2019 iHeartRadioMusic Festival on Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

— HGTV host Egypt Sherrod unveiled her custom Tea Shed in partnership with Gold Peak Real Brewed Tea in Atlanta, Georgia.

— Robert Downey Jr. shopped at Blue and Cream in East Hampton and left with three VIP tote bags.

— Ronnie Magro dined with on-again-off-again girlfriend Jenn Harley and 1-year-old daughter Ariana Sky at Patsy’s Italian Restaurant in NYC.

— Zendaya rocked a Ferragamo skirt while speaking to the crowd at the AT&T Dream in Black brunch during the 25th Annual Essence Festival in New Orleans.

— Members from the Women’s World Cup team, including Rose Lavelle, Emily Sonnett, Mallory Pugh and Lindsey Horan, enjoyed spa treatments ranging at Haven Spa in NYC.

— Justin Baldoni and his daughter Maiya attended the Ocean Spray Growing Goodness Juice Bar at Disney’s The Lion King premiere afterparty in L.A.

— Todrick Hall enjoyed a facial treatment at Tracie Martyn Salon in NYC before celebrating pride festival in NYC.

— VIPs and influencers got a sneak preview of the latest AmLactin products at Sunday’s Nail Salon in Hudson Yards NYC.

