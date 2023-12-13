Mario Lopez and his wife, Courtney Lopez, have filed a lawsuit against the construction company and real estate developer who built their Los Angeles home.

Mario, 50, and Courtney, 41, claimed in court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 13, that the construction workers failed to disclose building errors ahead of the sale.

The Saved by the Bell alum and his wife agreed to a Residential Purchase Agreement in May 2022 for their home in the La Cañada neighborhood of L.A. The couple claim that seller Frederick C. Wang and general Grandway Construction had confirmed that they were not aware of issues regarding “alterations or repairs not in compliance with building codes, any settling from any cause, or slippage, sliding, or other soil problems, flooding, drainage or grading problems.”

However, after Mario and Courtney moved in, they noticed an alleged “severe” leakage issue with the patio deck and outdoor steps after heavy rainfall. The Lopezes then hired a licensed contractor to inspect the property, who allegedly revealed several reasons that the leak could have occurred. Their inspector found that there was improper sloping on the landscape, a “poor job” waterproofing with an “incorrect use of material” and improper installation of handrails.

The house leak has allegedly caused more than $100,000 in damage and potential mold exposure. Mario and Courtney also alleged that the water damage destroyed their home theater equipment, claiming that the defendants “failed to disclose” their construction errors and “suppressed the faces” to intentionally defraud and deceive potential buyers.

Mario and Courtney further claimed that they would not have bought the house if they knew about the property’s “defective construction,” and are suing for $400,000 in general damages.

The actor and Courtney have been married since December 2012 and they share three children: Gia, 13, Dominic, 10, and Santino, 4. Since rising to fame as a child actor, Lopez has continued to act and host, but considers his family his priority.

“I’m most proud of my family. Both my parents, who recently just celebrated 51 years together, and my awesome sister and her family and my wonderful wife and my kids,” Mario exclusively told Us Weekly in his October cover story. “A lot of things in life come and go, but having a great family is priceless.”

He added at the time: “No matter what kind of day you’re having, you come home and you hear, “Daddy!” and they’re opening their arms and loving you unconditionally. That makes it all worthwhile.”

Mario further gushed that some of his favorite moments are when the family of five are “all home,” watching a movie, hanging in the pool or making a group TikTok video.

Us Weekly has reached out to defendants Wang and Grandway Construction for comment.