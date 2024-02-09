Taylor Swift didn’t attend Mariska Hargitay’s 60th birthday party, but she was there in spirit.

“The highlight was each one of my children sang to me. Each one of them sang,” Hargitay recalled during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, February 8, discussing the birthday party her husband, Peter Hermann, threw last month. “It was so crazy.”

Hargitay and Hermann share three kids together, August, 17, Amaya, 12, and Andrew, 11.

“My oldest son sang first, and he sang — well, he sang two songs — he sang ‘Blue Bayou’ by Linda Ronstadt, which is one of my favorite songs, and he also sang ‘Blue Christmas.’ It’s a little inside joke that we have,” the Law & Order: SVU star continued. “Then, my daughter sang ‘Long Live’ by Taylor Swift. And then, my youngest son, who’s 12, sang ‘Crazy Train’ by Ozzy Osbourne.”’

Hargitay is a known Swiftie — the NBC star even named her new cat “Karma” after the Midnights song — who attended the Eras Tour with Amaya in August 2023.

“Still in the afterglow of the most magical night. Deepest gratitude to @taylorswift for your poetry and wisdom,” Hargitay captioned a series of photos from the concert at the time. “You inspire us and connect us to our #delicate tenderness, joy, hope and strength—and most of all, our wish to live and love courageously.”

Hargitay and Swift became friendly when the Grammy winner revealed that her cat was named Olivia Benson, after Hargitay’s SVU character.

“When she named her cat, I had so much going on,” Hargitay told Us Weekly in October 2014, revealing that she sent Swift a cat-themed gift at the time. “I was out of town, and when things calmed down, I thought it warranted a real something [special]. That’s so sweet and too fabulous.”

The following year, Hargitay appeared as the character Justice in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video.

When it comes to Hargitay’s favorite Swift songs, however, she has a few.

“I was listening to [Lover] last night as I was running on the treadmill. I listened to also 1989 because that’s good to run to,” Hargitay she told Us exclusively at the Law & Order: SVU 25th Anniversary Celebration last month. “My favorite one is, I don’t know what album this is, sorry, ‘Invisible String.’ That’s my song with my children. Really gorgeous.”