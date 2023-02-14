It’s over. Married at First Sight alums Lindy Elloway and Miguel Santiago-Medina have split after 1 year of marriage.

Lindy announced the breakup on Monday, February 13. “It is with great heartbreak Miguel and I are announcing our divorce,” she said in a statement to Us Weekly. “Sadly, It’s impossible to stay married if both people are not equally committed to the success of the marriage. Marrying a stranger on national TV has been a very painful, overwhelming & confusing process.”

The pair married in early 2022 on Lifetime’s Married at First Sight season 15. They hit it off right away after meeting at the altar, so fans weren’t surprised that Miguel and Lindy were still going strong at the end of the season. They were even still together after the cameras left and the cast reunited months later. “I did get the man that I asked for, that’s for sure!” Lindy said during the season 15 reunion episode, which aired in November 2022.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Neither of us regret getting married at first sight and are happy we experienced a genuine connection. While it has been difficult, and it didn’t work out for us, we are incredibly grateful for this experiment and opportunity,” Lindy explained in her statement on Monday.

The reality series, which launched in 2014, features a group of relationship experts making matches. The couples meet at the altar on their wedding day, having never seen or spoken to each other before the ceremony.

Lindy continued: “It is our hope that viewers understand you see very little of our lives during the short duration of filming. While it is easy to cast judgment and make assumptions, please remember we are just regular people who decided to take a leap of faith. Thank you for going on this insane journey with us, and for respecting our privacy while we continue to heal and grow as individuals.”

One of the only major conflicts viewers saw was over their last names. Miguel wanted Lindy to take his surname, and it remained a point of contention in the reunion. “I don’t know if it’s an ego thing, if it’s a macho thing, but in my mind, your wife takes your last name,” the scientist said.

Lindy had, however, hyphenated her name. “I feel so confident being your wife, so it was an easy decision for me when I realized I was ready to take your last name,” she revealed. She surprised him with her decision when her social security card arrived.

People was first to report the split.