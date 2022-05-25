They’re heading to the beach! Lifetime’s Married at First Sight will return for season 15 in June, and the new episodes will not only introduce five new couples in San Diego, California, but also two new experts.

The reality show, which launched in 2014, features relationship advisors pairing complete strangers based on who seems like a perfect match on paper. The bride and groom meet at the altar, where they enter a legally binding marriage and must determine whether they want to stay together at the end of eight weeks as husband and wife.

Married at First Sight season 15 premieres on Wednesday, July 3, with a three-hour premiere. Before that, however, the MAFS Matchmaking Special will air on Wednesday, June 22 at 8 p.m. ET. That’s when fans will meet two new experts, DeVon Franklin and Dr. Pia Holec, who join returning matchmakers Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson.

Holec is a psychotherapist who specializes in sex and couples’ therapy. The Chicago native trained in working with couples and treating sexual dysfunctions at Rush University Medical Center’s Marital and Sex Therapy Department in her hometown.

Franklin, 44, is a film producer and relationship expert. His 2016 New York Times bestselling book, The Wait, was co-written with his estranged wife, actress Meagan Good. The two married in September 2012, but Franklin filed for divorce in September 2021.

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” Good, 40, and Franklin said in a joint statement to Us Weekly at the time. “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.”

After the Matchmaking Special, Lifetime will air the Kickoff Special on Wednesday, June 29 at 8 p.m. ET. Kevin Frazier will host a panel of insider experts for an exclusive first look at the upcoming season. The behind-the-scenes special will reveal “previously unreleased secrets from the Married at First Sight experts,” according to the network.

When the season finally gets into full swing on July 6, Married at First Sight: Afterparty will return. Host Keshia Knight Pulliam will break down each episode right after it airs and chat with the couples to find out what they didn’t see.

MAFS Season 14 ended with what appeared to be only one divorce, but the reunion special revealed that just two couples remained married. Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency revealed their divorce, and Mark Maher and Lindsey Georgoulis did the same. However, Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy remained married. Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode were still together as well with the groom even giving his bride a new diamond ring.

Scroll down to meet the Married at First Sight Season 15 cast and experts: