Time changes everything. Though all of the remaining couples decided to stay together on Decision Day in the season 14 finale of Married at First Sight, some divorce shockers were dropped when the reunion aired on Wednesday, May 18.

Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman

No one expected these two to remain together after their disastrous marriage ended after less than two weeks on Married at First Sight. While speaking to host Kevin Frazier, Alyssa said she “learned a lot” from watching herself on the Lifetime reality show. “I came into this with the purest intentions. I wanted to find my person more than anything,” the divorcee explains. “When it didn’t work out for me, I panicked, and I didn’t handle myself the way I would have liked. And I’m sorry for that.”

Chris also learned a lot about Alyssa while watching MAFS. He didn’t realize how his then-wife bad-mouthed him until the show aired. (In one episode, she called him a “s–tty used car salesman who sells houses.”)

Alyssa says she didn’t know what she was saying. “I wasn’t mentally aware of what I was doing,” Alyssa claims. “I just felt like I was spiraling out of control, and I couldn’t contain it,” she claims.

Kevin askswhy Alyssa even went on the honeymoon, and she says that she thought she had to attend. Looking back on when she refused to speak with the experts, Alyssa explains that she felt hurt and betrayed after because she didn’t get what she asked for in her husband.

They reflect on their brief marriage. Chris asked for a divorce after less than two weeks and Alyssa cried because she felt sad about the situation. However, she didn’t want to stay married either. Chris says it wasn’t difficult to make the choice.

Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency

These two reflect on how they barely spoke after the first month because Jasmina said he was “aggressive,” and Michael didn’t know how to handle that. He was afraid she’d misconstrue any confrontation. Once they were forced to be vulnerable during one of the exercises, they started to really bond and build a foundation for their relationship.

Michael reveals that they couldn’t even stand each other at a certain point in that first month of MAFS, but a lot of growth happened before they decided to stay together at the end of the eight-week filming period. It sounds like they were really improving — which is why it’s surprising that they are not still together.

“We are not together, no,” Jasmine reveals.

Mike explains, “After Decision Day, it took about two and a half weeks for me to call Jas and decide like, alright, this isn’t really working. I straight up told her, ‘I don’t think I’m really getting anything from this. I feel like there’s … certain things I need that I’m not getting here.”

Michael says he wanted it to work, but he didn’t feel like his wife felt the same. Jasmina refutes this claim, saying she texted him every day, and he only tried to hang out with her once. Their one post-Decision Day date night ended in an argument where Michael accused her of not putting in enough effort. That was when Jasmina realized she was done. She didn’t put up a fight when Michael later called her to say they should get divorced.

Looking back, Jas claims she was honest about her feelings. She only saw her husband as a friend, and it was never romantic. Viewers see the two are sitting closely on the couch because there isn’t any tension between them. Jasmina acknowledges that Michael is a “great friend,” and he’ll be a good match for someone else.

Jasmina is not dating again yet, but Michael is starting to dip his toes into the dating pool.

Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode

Despite coming off as arrogant and rude to his wife on the show, Olajuwon and Katina are still happily married. While watching the first eight weeks of their marriage play out on TV, Olajuwon realized his tone was not coming off the way he intended and has even changed his mind about needing his wife to cook and clean every day.

“I live by one thing: work hard today, focus on tomorrow and the rest is history. You embody that. You taught me patience and effort is the key to a happy life and a happy marriage. Katina, I couldn’t be any happier to call you my wife, and I mean that.”

Olajuwon pulled out a small velvet box and got down on one knee. “I would hope you accept this, now you know your husband, and you’re confident to continue this journey with me,” he said. Katina broke down in tears, temporarily speechless.

“My gut was telling me … don’t give up on him,” she said through the tears. Her husband thanked her for standing by him despite all of social media telling her to dump him.

“I’m sorry, I’m speechless. This is a big-ass ring,” she laughed.

“I love you,” Katina said. It was their first time saying it.

Olajuwon has done a lot of self-reflection. He’d never confront her about the dating profile in the public way he did now, and he realizes that he truly sounded like an awful person during certain scenes.

Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy

This fan-favorite couple is still together, but the bride is not officially Noi Moy yet. “I haven’t decided whether or not I’m going to take Steve’s last name,” she says. “I still rep Team Moy, it’s just not official yet.”

Since Decision Day, Steve and Noi moved in together, but Noi kept her old apartment. She spends a night here and there at her old place, but Steve doesn’t mind. He understands what that means to her, and it hasn’t hindered how much time they spend together and with Steve’s family.

Her financial concerns have also calmed down. Noi was always worried about Steve not having a job, but after their budget conversation, she was noticeably more chill about the money issues that caused tension early in their relationship. Steve said he proved to his wife that he’s responsible, showing his investments and projections for savings. Noi is finally comfortable despite her husband’s lack of a job. She knows that he sticks to his word, and he’ll get a job if necessary.

The duo are very happy, and they even think they’ll have kids in the next year.

Noi’s sister Sriracha comes out to give an inside perspective. She believes they need to work on communication. Noi needs to be better at saying how she feels while Steve needs to watch his tone so he avoids talking down to his spouse.

Mark Maher and Lindsey Georgoulis

The real wild card couple of season 14 was Mark and Lindsey. As they look back at their marriage, Lindsey explains that there was a difference between Mark’s personality when he wasn’t on camera, and he was less fun and gregarious without them. Still, she felt really supported and like they were a team.

Mark thought their last week of filming went pretty well. They were so up and down all the time, but it seemed like things were finally looking up. He didn’t want to make a mistake if they were entering new territory, so they went ahead and moved in together.

So are they still married? Lindsey answers, “Absolutely not.”

As soon as the two moved in together, their problems intensified. “What happened after Decision Day was we both worked on the house to get it ready, and then we got a very bad blowout fight. A lot of threats were made,” Mark recalled. The marriage spiraled downward from there over the next month or two.

Mark allegedly told his wife he didn’t know if they were going to work on the day that Lindsey moved in. She claims that he threatened to change the locks and kick her out. Mark says she came for his throat first, threatening and bullying him.

Lindsey organized her thoughts in a written statement that she reads to Mark. She tells him that she helped him with his job loss, renovated his house and encouraged him to land the job that resulted in him earning his highest salary ever.

“I gave you the Lindsey Effect and the Lindsey Magic. I can’t say that my life is better for knowing you, and I don’t think you brought much to the table because you aren’t really other-focused,” she reads. “I’m glad that the magic of Lindsey was given to you, and I hope that you can take that and be generous to someone else because it’s through giving that we actually receive.”

Mark did not prepare a written statement, but he points out that the positive doesn’t wipe out all the explosive arguing, bullying and threats. He thinks it was clear they weren’t going to grow.

Since their divorce, Lindsey reveals she moved to California to be further away from her family. She values “intellect,” which she claims is easier to find in the Bay Area. Kevin asks if that’s a dig at her ex-husband. Lindsey says it wasn’t aimed at him but also alleges that Mark isn’t an intellectual. She’s looking for her match in Palo Alto, but Mark is avoiding dating for a while.

Lindsey also says she doesn’t want to be friends with Mark, who wishes her the best of luck in California.

Part two of the Married at First Sight reunion airs on Lifetime, Wednesday, May 25 at 8 p.m. ET.