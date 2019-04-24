Not today! Martha Stewart refused to share her wisdom with Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman as the actresses face prison time for their alleged involvement in a college admissions scandal.

“No advice for those ladies,” Stewart, 77, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Time 100 Gala on Tuesday, April 23.

The lifestyle guru served a five-month prison sentence from 2004 to 2005 after she was found guilty of conspiracy, obstruction of an agency proceeding and making false statements to federal investigators.

Meanwhile, Loughlin, 54, and Huffman, 56, made headlines in March when they were indicted for allegedly paying bribes to secure their daughters entry into prestigious colleges.

The Full House alum “could spend years, if not decades, behind bars,” lawyer Neama Rahmani told Us. Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 to get daughters Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, into the University of Southern California under the premise that the girls participated in crew, though they did not.

According to an insider, the actress, who pleaded not guilty, “thinks she did nothing wrong” because “her husband presented this to her like it wasn’t an illegal thing she was doing.”

Huffman, for her part, could be sentenced to four to 10 months in prison after she pleaded guilty on April 8. “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community,” the Desperate Housewives alum said in a statement at the time. “I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

The Emmy winner allegedly “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000” to boost her 18-year-old daughter Sofia’s SAT score.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

