



Totally relatable. Chelsea Handler unsuccessfully attempted to recreate a shot Martha Stewart previously took with two of her dogs, but the lifestyle guru still praised the comedian for her efforts.

In a side-by-side snap posted to Instagram, the Uganda Be Kidding Me author showed her attempt at duplicating Stewart’s original photo. While the Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party cohost’s version showed her posing with ease as she smiled holding her two Pomeranian pups, Handler seemingly struggled to get her furry friends to cooperate in her replicated pic.

“Thanks for the inspiration @marthastewart,” Handler, 44, captioned the photo on Wednesday, September 4. “I don’t know if you’ve heard but you’ve recently started smoking weed, and I’ve recently started cooking. #twinsies.”

When Stewart caught wind of Handler’s duplicated photo, she compared the similar snaps. She praised the Chelsea alum’s initiative, clarifying her apparent weed-smoking habits in the process.

“Hysterical!! Denim! Blond! Chow chows! @Chelseahandler must love me,” Stewart captioned the pic. “I am not smoking weed yet, but I am very happy she has taken up cooking!!!”

In 2017, Stewart revealed on her blog that she makes “healthy” home-cooked meals for all her dogs once a month.

“Preparing my own dog food has many benefits — fewer preservatives and additives, more varied and potentially better ingredients and, of course, more of what I know my dogs will enjoy,” she explained. “I also know the food is from wholesome, organic, reputable sources — and that is very important to me.”

The businesswoman is also a pet mom to countless other animals, including cats, horses, ducks and canaries.

Handler, meanwhile, adopted her rescue pups, Bert and Bernice, in January 2018. The new furry additions came after her dog Tammy died in 2017. At the time of Tammy’s death, Handler disclosed in an emotional Instagram tribute that the animal “was struggling.”

“Anyone who doesn’t believe a dog changes your life has never rescued one,” she wrote. “I only had 2 years with Tammy, but she made sure I never went to bed once without hearing her little paws mount my stairwell 2 paws at a time.”

Handler then vowed to “get another dog that needs a home” in the wake of Tammy’s untimely death.

