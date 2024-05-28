Mary-Kate Olsen and Sean Avery’s connection, these days, is merely platonic.

“Mary-Kate and Sean have been friends since 2006, they had a fling for a while in 2007 and have remained friends,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the pair. “They see each other every summer in The Hamptons, but they’re just friends.”

Olsen, 37, and Avery, 44, were spotted together over Memorial Day weekend in the Hamptons as photos obtained by DeuxMoi attest. The duo were seen at her new The Row store in Amagansett, New York. The Daily Mail reported that Avery and Olsen also visited their friend Andy Cohen.

After Olsen and the former hockey player were photographed together, rumors swirled that they were dating. However, the insider explains to Us that the twosome’s outing is the norm since “they see each other a few times every summer and have a ton of mutual friends.”

The source added that neither Olsen nor Avery are in relationships at the moment so there’s a chance something more could spark — but it seems unlikely.

“They’re both single right now, so there’s a possibility they could hook up again,” the insider notes. “But they seem like platonic friends when they’re together, as they have for a while.”

Us has reached out to Olsen and Avery for comment.

Olsen has remained private about her love life over the years. She was last linked to businessman John Cooper, who began dating one month after she finalized her divorce from Olivier Sarkozy in January 2021.

The designer and Sarkozy, who is the half-brother of former President of France Nicolas Sarkozy, tied the knot in November 2015 and separated in April 2020. Earlier this year, the French banker, 55, was spotted on a date with Real Housewives of New York alum Luann de Lesseps.

Avery, for his part, was married to model Hilary Rhoda from October 2015 to July 2022. The exes share son Nash, whom they welcomed in July 2020. In their divorce, Rhoda was granted full legal and physical custody of their son after she sought out a restraining order against her ex, per court documents obtained by Us in July 2023.

In a joint interview with twin sister Ashley Olsen in June 2021, Mary-Kate and Ashley, opened up about why they’re so “discreet” about their personal lives.

“I think that potentially that’s just our aesthetic, our design preference,” Ashley explained to iD magazine of her and Mary-Kate’s desires to be low-key in both their personal and professional lives. “But that doesn’t mean that we don’t also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal. Sometimes a collection even starts quite like that, and then gets pared down. It doesn’t always start from that simplistic place.”

Like her sister, Ashley has also kept her personal life private. In 2023, she quietly welcomed her first baby with husband Louis Eisner, whom she wed in 2022.

With reporting by Travis Cronin