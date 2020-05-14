Mary-Kate Olsen has kept her love life private for decades. Throughout the secrecy, she’s had her fair share of high-profile romances, including Greek shipping heir Starvos Niarchos III and French banker Olivier Sarkozy.

The California native and her twin sister, Ashley Olsen, rose to fame in 1987 when they both played Michelle Tanner on Full House. The sisters’ careers soared thanks to their direct-to-video films made under their production company, Dualstar Entertainment Group’s umbrella.

Among their hits were Passport to Paris —which is when Mary-Kate had her first onscreen and offscreen kiss with Ethan Peck — Holiday in the Sun and Billboard Dad.

It wasn’t until the two stepped back from acting that Mary-Kate started to really date. Her first Hollywood relationship was with Henry Winkler’s son, Max Winkler, in 2002.

“I dated an Olsen twin because I was in love with an Olsen twin,” Max told New York magazine in April 2011. “But I wasn’t in love with her because she was ‘an Olsen twin.’ I just thought she was so pretty and smart and cute.”

The pair’s brief romance was followed by the designer’s first serious boyfriend, David Katzenberg, whom she dated for nearly a year, before going off to college at NYU in 2004 and calling it quits.

While studying in New York, Mary-Kate dated Greek shipping heir Niarchos for five months in 2005. The two fizzled out after Niarchos began seeing Paris Hilton, which led to the former actress taking a leave of absence from school.

“I miss him and I love him and I don’t speak with him anymore,” the New York Minute star told W magazine in January 2006 following their split. “It’s a hurtful and painful subject. I’ve pretty much been with someone my whole life, so this is a hard time for me.”

After returning to Los Angeles, Mary-Kate moved on with photographer Max Snow, but the romance ended less than a year later. The Influence co-author was then linked to artist Nate Lowman beginning in late 2008.

Two years after her breakup with Lowman, the fashion icon began dating Sarkozy, who she wed in November 2015. Us Weekly confirmed on May 13, 2020, that Mary-Kate signed a petition for divorce from the French banker on April 17, after five years of marriage.

During their relationship, Mary-Kate, who is 16 years younger than Sarkozy, took on the role of stepmother to the Frenchman’s two kids from a previous marriage and shifted her priorities to be more family-oriented.

“I think [me and Ashley are] lucky [working hard] comes quite naturally for us. We don’t need so much time to sit and think and ponder,” Mary-Kate told Net-A-Porter’s The Edit in 2017. “But then I have a husband, two step-kids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner. I run on the weekend. You find the thing that helps you relax and if you don’t have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out and then you’re not productive.”

