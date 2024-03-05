Former Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps was spotted out on what appeared to be a lunch date with Mary-Kate Olsen’s ex-husband, Olivier Sarkozy.

De Lesseps, 58, and Sarkozy, 54, were spotted walking arm-in-arm while leaving Le Bilboquet in New York City’s Upper East Side on Monday, March 4, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The duo appeared to be all smiles as they walked together, donning sunglasses and trying to keep their heads down. The Daily Mail reported that de Lesseps and Sarkozy’s lunch lasted nearly two hours.

While it’s unclear whether the outing was a date, De Lesseps’ love life has been making major headlines as of late. In January, Us Weekly broke the news that the RHONY alum and Southern Hospitality star Joe Bradley were “all over each other” at NYC’s The Dream Hotel following a Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen taping.

Bradley has since denied the account, but Summer House star Danielle Olivera is “99 percent sure” something went down between her ex and de Lesseps.

The Bravo alum also appeared in conversation with on-air personality Derek Zagami during an Instagram Live on Wednesday, February 28. At the time, de Lesseps revealed that she had been on a date with a “really attractive” 62-year-old man. “He continues to model to this day — does very well,” she said of the mystery man.

Sarkozy, for his part, previously married Olsen, 37, in 2015. The actress signed a petition for divorce in April 2020.

Their divorce proceedings were initially paused when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the New York City courts. Olsen went on to file an emergency order to end the marriage, which was rejected by a judge.

The duo eventually met via Zoom in January 2021 to hash out the details of their separation. A judge revealed that Sarkozy and Olsen had come to a final agreement eight months after she initially filed.

“We, as of this morning, reached the final agreement,” Sarkozy’s attorney, Michael Mosberg, said at the time. “We just need to revise that agreement, get it executed and get it to you, which we will have by the end of next week, but … the deal is now done.”

Olsen’s lawyer, Nancy Chemtob, agreed at the time, noting that “all issues are resolved.”

Two weeks later, Us confirmed that the former couple’s divorce had officially been finalized with a judge signing off on their settlement agreement.