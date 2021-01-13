The divorce must go on. Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy came face-to-face at a virtual hearing on Wednesday, January 13 — and Us Weekly has all of the details of the court date as they prepare to finalize their divorce.

After Olsen, 34, struggled to get her video working for the Zoom hearing, she apologized to New York Judge Lori Sattler. Approximately 10 minutes into the hearing, the fashion designer was able to join Sarkozy, 51, and their lawyers. The call lasted 20 minutes.

During the hearing, Sarkozy’s attorney, Michael Mosberg, confirmed to the judge that the former couple have come to a final agreement on the divorce more than eight months after their split news.

“So, we have reached a final agreement,” Mosberg said to the judge. “And we appreciate the time and latitude that you’ve given us. … It’s been incremental, but we continue to make forward progress. We, as of this morning, reached the final agreement. We just need to revise that agreement, get it executed and get it to you, which we will have by the end of next week, but … the deal is now done.”

The Full House alum’s lawyer, Nancy Chemtob, echoed his points: “We’ve been working very hard and we appreciate the court’s time and the adjournments, and we do have a settlement, and we will be able to get that signed and executed, as Mr. Mosberg said, by next week. All issues are resolved.”

Olsen signed a petition for divorce on April 17, 2020, but her motion was stalled due to New York City court holdups amid the coronavirus pandemic. The former child star subsequently filed an emergency order to end her five-year marriage in May 2020, but the judge rejected her bid.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the judge asked both parties whether there were “any issues” that needed to be discussed in court.

After both sides said no, Sattler said, “I’v all to be, as I’m sure I also told your clients, excellent attorneys who I do trust and believe that this is happening. However, I am going to keep control of the case, so we make sure that this gets done and we get them divorced.”

While the lawyers agreed to submit the settlement agreement as soon as possible, the judge set a hearing date for January 25 just in case. Olsen and Sarkozy subsequently told Sattler that they had no questions.

The judge concluded: “So, everyone is clear that if we get the agreement, you don’t have to see me, which as much as I enjoy seeing everyone here, I think you would all prefer to be done with this. Let’s get it done. File the papers and let’s get them divorced. I think that’s the same objective for all of us.”

Olsen and Sarkozy wed in November 2015. A source previously told Us that the retired actress had an “ironclad prenup” going into the divorce, noting that her and sister Ashley Olsen’s “business interests and fortune are protected.”

