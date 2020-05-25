Mary-Kate Olsen‘s lawyers moved to quickly file her divorce papers after her emergency petition was rejected by a judge following her split from husband Olivier Sarkozy.

The Full House alum’s legal team were the first in New York City to file paperwork on Monday, May 25, after the New York courts lifted an eight-week moratorium due to the coronavirus pandemic that halted all criminal and civil court proceedings not deemed to be essential or an emergency.

Olsen’s lawyers filed a summons and complaint on Monday morning with the Manhattan county clerk. The move came after the former actress, 33, asked a judge earlier this month to grant her an emergency order to allow her to file the legal paperwork to end her marriage to the French businessman, 50, but the judge rejected her bid.

Us Weekly confirmed on May 13 that the couple had split after five years of marriage, with the fashion designer originally signing a petition for divorce on April 17, which was stalled due to the holdups associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

TMZ reported that Sarkozy emailed Olsen’s lawyers a deadline for her to move out of their NYC apartment, telling her she needed to be out by May 18 because he had terminated their lease without her knowledge.

The former child star was seeking an extension, hoping to have until May 30 to vacate while abiding by the city’s quarantine guidelines. Olsen claimed that she was not allowed to go in and out of the building amid the shutdowns.

The outlet also reported that the Row designer wanted to obtain the divorce petition to enable her to stop her estranged husband from disposing of her property and was requesting that their prenuptial agreement be enforced.

A source told Us earlier this month that the New York Minute actress — who along with her twin sister, Ashley Olsen, is worth an estimated $500 million — has an “ironclad prenup.”

“Her business interests and fortune are protected,” the source added.

Olsen and Sarkozy wed in November 2015 and she was stepmother to his two children — son Julien, 18, and daughter, Margot, 16 — from a previous marriage.