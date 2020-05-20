Mary-Kate Olsen Wanted to File Sooner for Divorce From Olivier Sarkozy

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy’s divorce battle is far from over.

As revealed exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly, the 33-year-old fashion designer wanted to file for divorce from Sarkozy, 50, earlier but was forced to lodge an emergency petition amid the coronavirus pandemic. Us confirmed on May 14 that a judge rejected her petition.

The former couple are currently at odds over their New York City apartment. While Sarkozy wanted Olsen out of the apartment as soon as possible, the Full House alum claims she is not allowed to go in and out of the building amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Us confirmed earlier this month that Olsen and Sarkozy called it quits after nearly five years of marriage. An insider told Us that the former actress has an “ironclad prenup” to protect her “business interests and fortune.”

Mary-Kate and twin sister Ashley Olsen rose to fame as child actors and producers in the late ‘80s and ‘90s. They last appeared onscreen together in the 2004 film New York Minute. While Mary-Kate continued to act, she seemingly retired after the 2011 movie Beastly. The twins’ fashion empire, however, has continued to grow, bringing their estimated net worth to $500 million.

The sisters rarely open up about their personal lives. Mary-Kate briefly mentioned her role as a stepmom to Sarkozy’s son Julien, 18, and daughter Margot, 16, during an interview with Net-A-Porter’s The Edit in 2017.

“I think [me and Ashley are] lucky [working hard] comes quite naturally for us. We don’t need so much time to sit and think and ponder,” Mary-Kate said at the time. “But then I have a husband, two step-kids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner. I run on the weekend. You find the thing that helps you relax and if you don’t have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out and then you’re not productive.”

