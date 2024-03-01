Danielle Olivera is pretty confident that she knows exactly what happened between her ex Joe Bradley and Luann de Lesseps.

“I am also 99 percent sure,” Olivera, 35, said on the Thursday, February 29, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, referring to Southern Hospitality’s TJ Dinch proclaiming the same percentage earlier that month about a potential hookup.

Olivera and Bradley, 28, sparked a connection at BravoCon in November 2023. Several months later in January, Bradley appeared on WWHL alongside de Lesseps, 58, and appeared to get flirty on the set. Olivera sat in the audience.

“That was also wildly uncomfortable to watch. … But there’s so much that happened after that,” Olivera alleged on Thursday. “The lying, I mean, Joe stayed at my apartment for two nights after the alleged sleepover. He lied to my face and said, ‘Absolutely not, I would never do such a thing.’”

Bradley, however, fervently denied hooking up with or kissing de Lesseps. Olivera remembers the night differently.

“Joe had shared his location with me at the night of the alleged sleepover. I had been with some friends in the West Village and had been checking in and I saw him going to the Upper East Side,” she quipped to host Andy Cohen. “I literally texted, ‘It looks like you’re going to make a mistake.’ And he said, ‘Absolutely not, I’m going to meet up with some college buddies uptown.’”

Cohen, 55, then asked whether Bradley slept “at his college buddy’s” house.

“Yeah,” Olivera replied. “So, he came over [to my place] the next morning, we spent two nights together and then I went to L.A. and I ended it while I was in L.A.”

Bradley announced on a February episode of the “Gabbing With Gib” podcast that the twosome had split because he wasn’t ready to be “the caliber of man” that Olivera was looking for in a partner.

Weeks earlier, Bradley exclusively told Us Weekly that they “moved a little too fast” into a romance and that he was “pressing the brakes.”

“Age doesn’t matter, but I think what stage in your life matters,” he told Us in January. “My career is just getting started in [the] food and bev [industry], and I think, hopefully, I’m going to own my own business [one day]. She already owns her own app. … I just want to make sure we’re in the right place before I’m officially, like, ‘I’m your boyfriend, you’re my girlfriend.’ I don’t want to get hurt. But more importantly, I don’t want to see her get hurt.”