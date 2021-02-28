Moving on? Mary-Kate Olsen spent an evening out on the town with Brightwire founder and CEO John Cooper on Friday, February 26.

Photos published by the Daily Mail showed the duo dining with a couple at a New York City restaurant. Olsen, 34, sipped wine and, later, a cocktail during the meal. She and Cooper left the restaurant together.

The actress was pictured wearing a black coat and matching beanie. Olsen completed the look with cuff earrings and black booties with metallic heels.

Cooper founded Brightwire — a news agency focused on finance and business — in 2008. He still owns the company, which is based in Michigan.

Olsen’s outing with the business mogul comes one month after she and ex-husband Olivier Sarkozy finalized their divorce. The pair split in April 2020 after five years of marriage. Their divorce case was disposed by the New York Supreme Court on January 25, meaning a judge signed off on their settlement agreement and granted the divorce.

Less than two weeks earlier, the former husband and wife came together for a virtual hearing to hash out the details of their separation.

“So, we have reached a final agreement,” Michael Mosberg, Sarkozy’s lawyer, told the judge during the 20-minute hearing. “And we appreciate the time and latitude that you’ve given us. … It’s been incremental, but we continue to make forward progress.”

Mosberg noted during the hearing that the pair need to “revise the agreement” again before submitting it to the court. He added, however, “The deal is now done.”

Olsen’s lawyer, Nancy Chemtob, added, “We’ve been working very hard and we appreciate the court’s time and the adjournments, and we do have a settlement, and we will be able to get that signed and executed, as Mr. Mosberg said, by next week. All issues are resolved.”

The Full House alum married Sarkozy, 51, in November 2015. She submitted a petition for divorce in April 2020. The motion was stalled amid the coronavirus pandemic as New York City courts were shut down temporarily. Olsen filed an emergency order to end her marriage in May 2020. The filing was rejected.

A source told Us Weekly at the time Olsen and Sarkozy had an “ironclad prenup.”

The insider added, “Her business interests and fortune are protected.”

Olsen and sister Ashley Olsen are cofounders of fashion lines The Row and Elizabeth and James. The pair have an impressive estimated combined net worth of $500 million from their early careers as film and TV actresses as well as other business ventures they explored.