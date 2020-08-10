Out and about. Mary-Kate Olsen was spotted attending an equestrian event with pals amid her ongoing divorce battle with Olivier Sarkozy.

The Elizabeth & James designer, 34, watched individuals ride horses at a gathering held in the Hamptons on Sunday, August 9. According to photos posted by the Daily Mail, Olsen had a coffee in hand and was wearing a plain white T-shirt, ripped black jeans and black sunglasses.

Olsen stepped out early last month for the first time since her divorce was confirmed. At the time, she and her twin sister, Ashley Olsen, were seen leaving the New York City office building of their fashion brand The Row on July 10.

Us Weekly confirmed on May 13 that Mary-Kate and Sarkozy, 51, were separating after five years of marriage. The Full House alum originally sought an emergency petition for divorce on in April, but delays linked to the coronavirus pandemic prevented the process from moving forward.

Us confirmed that Mary-Kate’s motion was denied because a New York State Supreme judge “decided that it was not essential” amid the COVID-19 crisis. However, she was later able to file for divorce on May 25 after the New York courts’ eight-week moratorium was lifted.

In the wake of the divorce news, TMZ reported that Sarkozy emailed the former child star’s lawyers with a deadline for her to vacate their NYC apartment. He informed her team that she needed to move out by May 18 since he terminated the lease, but the So Little Time alum sought an extension that would allow her to leave on May 30 and claimed that she was unable to go in and out of the building during the city-wide shutdowns.

Meanwhile, an insider exclusively told Us that Mary-Kate’s “business interests and fortune are protected” amid the separation due to her “ironclad prenup.”

The It Takes Two star and French banker tied the knot in November 2015. Though they never had any children of their own, she was the stepmother to his two children — son Julien, 18, and daughter, Margot, 16 — that he had from a previous marriage.

Mary-Kate hardly ever publicly addressed the estranged duo’s marriage, but she made a rare statement during an interview with Net-A-Porter’s The Edit in March 2017. “I think we’re lucky [working hard] comes quite naturally for us. We don’t need so much time to sit and think and ponder,” she said of her working alongside her twin, before adding, “But then I have a husband, two stepkids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner. I run on the weekend.”