Friendship goals! Matt Damon shared a hilarious story about watching last year’s Super Bowl with longtime pal Ben Affleck while speaking at a pre-Super Bowl party in New York on Tuesday, January 16.

The Downsizing actor, 47, recalled that he and Affleck were thrilled that the New England Patriots reigned victorious after a challenging game against the Atlanta Falcons in February 2017. “Last year it went from really the worst Super Bowl party of my life to the best one,” Damon revealed during the event, noting that he and the Justice League star, 45, were certain their team would lose. “Ben Affleck and I were literally in the corner not talking to anyone and then we were just jumping for joy so last year was pretty darn good.”

Damon also joked that he’s a “magnet for superstitions,” so much so that Jimmy Kimmel wouldn’t watch last year’s game with him! “I don’t know that I have any real traditions. I went to Jimmy Kimmel’s house a few years ago and he threw me out so then I watched it at my house,” the Jason Bourne actor joked. “I don’t know if that’s a tradition.”

This year, The Martian actor is celebrating the annual game by giving back. Damon’s charity, Water.org, has teamed up with Stella Artois and the “Make Your Super Bowl Matter” campaign to use the sporting event to spread awareness about water shortages in third world countries.

“I really became aware of the enormity of the issue in 2006 and it was on a trip I went on,” Damon said on Tuesday. “I was in rural Zambia and I went on a water collection with a teenager girl. She came home from school, we walked a mile, got water out of this well and I had a good chance to talk to her and through this translator, she told me she was going to move to Lusaka, which is the capital of Zambia, from this rural village and she was going to become a nurse.”

The Great Wall actor explained that the young girl reminded him of the childhood dreams he and Affleck shared about becoming famous. “She had all these great hopes and dreams and this future planned out for herself and she just reminded me of Ben Affleck and me when we were at that age and we were going to move to New York and we were going to be actors,” he said. “I just really related to her and that age and I really remembered what that felt like.”

The Super Bowl LII airs on Sunday, February 4, on NBC.

