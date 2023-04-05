All is fair in love and Twitter wars! Matthew Koma confirmed he’s been banned from the social media platform after trolling Gwyneth Paltrow and her ski crash trial.

“Goodbye Twitter: The troll was worth it,” the 35-year-old musician wrote via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 4.

Hilary Duff’s husband shared a screenshot of the message he received from Twitter explaining that his account is “permanently suspended,” meaning that Koma is not able to “Tweet, Retweet, or Like content.” He is also banned from creating a new account.

The New York native’s ban came after he changed his personal Twitter account’s profile photo to a picture of the Shakespeare in Love actress, 50, as she appeared in court in March. Koma also changed the name on his page to “Gwyneth Paltrow,” but his handle was still “@MatthewKoma.”

“Thank you for all the kind messages today. Closure’s hard,” Koma teased of his suspension via his Instagram Story on Tuesday. “But it’s a community like you guys that keeps me positive and looking forward to the next time I find the opportunity to impersonate a celebrity on a social media platform. Big thanks @gwenythpaltrow [sic] for the inspiration.”

The Grammy winner added a snowflake and ice backdrop over his social media selfie, writing, “Gwyneth Fourever [sic] Sweet.”

The following day, Koma continued to poke fun at Paltrow — and himself — by sharing a series of photoshopped Barbie posters via his Instagram Story. (The official posters for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie were released on Tuesday.)

“This Barbie is not Gwenyth Paltrow but is Gwenyth Paltrow,” the “Clarity” singer wrote on Wednesday, April 5, alongside a snap of himself posing in the Barbie template, misspelling the actress’ name.

The next mock poster featured the Goop founder’s face and read: “This Barbie is no longer on Twitter.”

While the initial messages Koma sent via Twitter are now blocked, a screenshot from a fan’s account shows that the musician wrote posts in the Oscar winner’s voice during her ski crash trial last month.

“I’ll take my dollar now,” one tweet read alongside a photo of Paltrow leaning over to plaintiff Terry Sanderson following her legal victory. Koma’s fake response as the Clean Plate author was, “Same man.”

Paltrow was sued by Sanderson, 76, in January 2019 for allegedly crashing into him on the slopes of Deer Valley, Utah, three years prior and leaving him hurt on the mountain.

The Shallow Hall actress denied the claims and filed a countersuit in February 2019, alleging that Sanderson was the one at fault. The retired doctor initially asked for $3.1 million in damages but later changed his request to $300,000. Paltrow, for her part, sought a symbolic $1 in damages and reimbursement for her legal fees.

The pair faced off in a now-viral court trial before the jury reached a verdict on Thursday, March 30. Paltrow was found not liable, earning her $1 in damages.

“I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity,” the Glee alum said in a statement following the decision. “I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”

As Paltrow exited the courtroom, she turned to Sanderson and said, “I wish you well.”