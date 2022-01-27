All in good fun! Hilary Duff‘s husband, Matthew Koma, couldn’t help but troll his wife after she thought she saw an ex at dinner.

The Younger alum, 34, and the musician, also 34, were enjoying a family night out when Duff thought she spotted Jason Walsh, whom she dated in 2016. Koma decided to have a little fun with the potential encounter and began filming.

“Hil thinks her ex-boyfriend is sitting at the restaurant near us, but she can’t tell if it’s him or not,” the Winnetka Bowling League singer said in a TikTok video posted on Wednesday, January 26. “Jason! Jason! Is it him? Is he looking?”

The How I Met Your Father actress immediately started blushing. “Please stop this,” she told her husband.

The duo’s 3-year-old daughter Banks, meanwhile, ignored her parents and kept eating her dinner. In addition to Banks, Duff and Koma share daughter Mae, 10 months. The “Sparks” singer is also mom to son Luca, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Koma didn’t reveal whether the man in question was really Walsh but TikTok users had a good time making jokes in response to the post.

“Was it Paolo?” asked one user, referencing the villain from Duff’s 2003 hit, The Lizzie McGuire Movie. “Is Jason code for Gordo??” quipped another TikTok commenter, referring to Lizzie’s BFF from the original Disney series, Lizzie McGuire, which Duff starred on from 2001 to 2004.

The Gossip Girl alum dated Walsh in 2016 after splitting from Comrie, 41, one year prior.

In January 2017, Duff revealed that her romance with the personal trainer was her first “serious” relationship after her divorce from the former NHL star. Though she initially tried to keep her fling with Walsh a secret, she decided to go public after the pair became more settled.

“I was like, ‘f—k it. He’s my boyfriend.’ I just needed to make sure it was right,” she told Cosmopolitan at the time. “People don’t need to know my business until I really know my business, you know?”

After calling it quits with the fitness guru, Duff reconnected with Koma, whom she first met while working on her 2015 album, Breathe In. Breathe Out. The twosome tied the knot in December 2019 after two and half years of dating off and on.

Last year, the Billboard Music Award winner celebrated his wife’s birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute that ended with an NSFW message.

“I’m really the luckiest to get to do this life thing with you. The easy days and the absolute s–t storms we’re constantly navigating …You’re never phased and you give so much of yourself to us,” he wrote in September 2021. “Love you. Also my full body hive is better so we can bone down tonight.”