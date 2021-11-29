Coming to an end. Matthew McConaughey has decided that getting involved in Texas politics isn’t the right fit for him right now after previously discussing a run for governor.

“Over the past two years, I’ve been working on the answer to the question of how I can be most useful in this life going forward. Useful to myself, useful to my family and to the most amount of people,” McConaughey, 52, explained in a three-minute Instagram video on Sunday, November 28.

While the Magic Mike star found political leadership to be “a humbling and inspiring path to ponder,” he ultimately decided that it is “a path that I’m choosing not to take at this moment.”

The Oscar winner added that he would “continue to work and invest the bounty I have by supporting entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that I believe are leaders, establishments that I believe are creating pathways for people to succeed in life, organizations that have a mission to serve and build trust while also generating prosperity. That’s the American dream.”

The Lincoln Lawyer actor also reflected on what he learned while studying the current political system.

“That we have some problems we need to fix. That our politics needs new purpose. That we have divides that need healing. That we need more trust in our lives,” he shared in the video. “I’ve learned that freedom comes with responsibility, and that great leaders serve.”

McConaughey detailed how service allows for everyone to get involved in helping others.

“Whether a politician, a CEO, star quarterback, a mother, father, husband, wife, brother, friend, mentor or teacher, we lead by serving each other. We lead through our service,” he continued. “What is service? Service is taking on responsibility today, so we can have more freedom tomorrow. Service is making the better choice for you and for me.”

In March, McConaughey hinted that he was “giving consideration” to running for office in his home state during an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Earlier this month, he seemed to express doubts about the endeavor.

“Do my gifts fit into being effective as a politician? Good question,” the Dazed and Confused star said during an interview with The New York Times Magazine, which was published on Monday, November 29. “Because I’m not historically a politico. I’m a folk-singing philosopher-poet who has a gift for storytelling, inspiration. But as the CEO of the state or a nation, you have to administrate. You have to set up laws. We like to think we could handle freedom. We’re not that evolved.”

In the Greenlights author’s eyes, running for office is a major sacrifice — especially for candidates’ families. (The Interstellar actor shares Levi, 13, Livingston, 8, and Vida, 11, with wife Camila Alves.)

“Am I dipping into the spiritual realm and the infinite game of life? Damn right I am,” McConaughey shared. “But religious, spiritual, whatever, we all know what I’m talking about. I’m just saying, if we could understand the value of certain sacrifices — and I’m not a puritanical hoity-toity guy. I love having fun, man. I love a Saturday night.”

While he may not be the next governor of the lone star stare, the Fool’s Gold star will focus on other ways to help his community.

“So to answer your question, it would be untrue for me to go ‘I’m not’ until I say I’m not,” he told the outlet. “But maybe instead of politics I’m best suited to continue to inspire people through my actions as a man, as a dad, as a performer, by what businesses I invest in.”