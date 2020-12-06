A little help from the one he loves! Matthew Perry posted his first photo of his fiancée, Molly Hurwitz, while promoting his limited-edition Friends apparel line for COVID-19 relief.

The actor, 51, shared the pic via Instagram on Saturday, December 5, which featured Hurwitz, 29, lifting her hair up and staring into the camera. The talent manager wore a shirt that reads, “Could this BE any more of a T-shirt?” The line is a reference to Perry’s character Chandler Bing’s famous catch phrase on Friends.

“You don’t have to pose this way while wearing the shirt, but please feel free,” Perry captioned the post.

One day earlier, the Fools Rush In star announced the launch of his limited-edition Friends apparel line in the name of charity. Perry posted an Instagram photo of himself modeling one of his shirts, which featured a cartoon of Chandler dancing.

“What is this, a limited-edition T-shirt for charity?” the 17 Again star wrote alongside the photo. “For two weeks only, I’m releasing an apparel collection! Proceeds will support the World Health Organization’s COVID 19 relief efforts.”

Perry revealed in November that he had proposed to Hurwitz after less than a year of dating. “I decided to get engaged,” he told People on November 26. “Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

Us Weekly broke the news in January that Perry and Hurwitz were dating. One month later, a second insider revealed that Hurwitz had a positive impact on Perry’s life and that his friends were happy for the couple.

“His inner circle have wanted to see him settle down for a long time, especially [former Friends costar] Courteney Cox, and they hope him and Molly go the distance,” the source said in February. “Molly prefers nights in his private cinema watching films and eating home-cooked meals than going out. She brought him to a place where he’s positive and confident. Nobody can remember seeing him this happy. He’s got a spring in his step that wasn’t there before.”

Perry previously dated Masters of Sex star Lizzy Caplan for six years before their split in 2012.