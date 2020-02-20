Ready for marriage? Matthew Perry’s friends are rooting for him and girlfriend Molly Hurwitz to tie the knot, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“His inner circle have wanted to see him settle down for a long time, especially Courteney Cox, and they hope him and Molly go the distance,” the source says, noting that the pair love cozy nights in. “Molly prefers nights in his private cinema watching films and eating home-cooked meals than going out.”

Perry, 50, and Hurwitz, 28, celebrated their second Valentine’s Day together earlier this month. “Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer,” the talent agent joked, referring to the Friends alum joining Instagram earlier this month. “HVD to my favorite.”

Us exclusively confirmed last month that Perry and Hurwitz were seeing each other.

“She’s brought him to a place where he’s positive and confident,” the source tells Us. “Nobody can remember seeing him this happy. He’s got a spring in his step that wasn’t there before.”

The insider adds that Hurwitz will likely move in with the 17 Again star soon.

“Molly has her own apartment but has been spending more and more time at his [place],” the source says.

Hurwitz was previously linked to The Office alum B.J. Novak. Perry, for his part, dated Yasmine Bleeth and Julia Roberts in the ‘90s before spending six years with Lizzy Caplan. The pair called it quits in 2012.

Professionally, Perry may be reuniting with Cox and the cast of Friends later this year. HBO Max, which will soon be streaming old episodes of the beloved sitcom, is reportedly getting Perry, Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer together for an unscripted reunion special.

