Matthew Perry’s GF Molly Hurwitz Honors Him With Valentine’s Day Post

She’ll be there for him! Molly Hurwitz honored Matthew Perry on Instagram on Friday, February 14, as they marked their second Valentine’s Day together.

“Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer,” Hurwitz, 28, wrote, citing her 50-year-old beau’s recent entrance into Instagram. “HVD to my favorite.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed last month that Perry was in a relationship with the talent manager.

Hurwitz, who was previously linked to The Office alum B.J. Novak, had been “telling friends that she is not in it for the fame, but she secretly loves the attention she’s been getting from their relationship,” a source told Us at the time.

“The guys she has dated in the past have all been in the entertainment industry,” the source added.

For his part, Perry previously dated Yasmine Bleeth and Julia Roberts in the mid-1990s, and he was linked to Odd Couple costar Lauren Graham in 2003. More recently, he dated Lizzy Caplan from 2006 to 2012.

In November, an insider told Us that Perry always hoped to date his former Friends costar Courteney Cox. “Matthew’s always been in love with her,” the insider claimed. “Matthew has never fully been able to get over her.” (Cox, 55, has been dating Johnny McDaid off and on since 2013.)

The actor joined Instagram earlier this month, following in the footsteps of all five of his Friends costars: Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. Aniston, 51, broke Instagram records when she joined the social network in October 2019.

Perry posted his first Instagram upload on February 7, sharing a GIF of his Friends character, Chandler Bing, dancing jubilantly. “This is how thrilled I am to finally be on Instagram,” he captioned the clip. “So, here we go …”

The Go On alum then posted a photo of himself with “#mancrushmonday” Barack Obama on Monday, February 10, and a Friends-era pic of himself and Aniston a day later in celebration of the Morning Show star’s birthday.