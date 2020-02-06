The Final Friend Matthew Perry Joins Instagram

The gang’s all here! Matthew Perry finally took the plunge and joined Instagram, becoming the last Friends cast member to set up shop on the social media platform.

The actor, 50, quickly amassed followers after creating an account on Thursday, February 6. Perry immediately followed his former costars: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. He also chose to keep up with Hank Azaria (who guest-starred as Phoebe’s on-again, off-again boyfriend David during Friends’ 10-season run), Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson and Robert Downey Jr.

Elsewhere on the app, Perry followed Molly Hurwitz. Us Weekly broke the news in January that the 17 Again star was in a “newish” relationship with the talent manager, 28.

Kudrow, for her part, welcomed her pal to the platform by sharing a throwback photo of the two on Thursday. “Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES,” the 56-year-old actress wrote, quoting her iconic character. “Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife.”

Perry hinted at his social media move on Tuesday, February 4. “Big news coming…” he tweeted, prompting renewed chatter about a Friends revival.

The cast of the NBC sitcom have virtually taken over Instagram in the past year. Cox, 55, who regularly posts nostalgic content, celebrated her one-year anniversary on the platform in January.

Meanwhile, Aniston, 50, made a splash when she joined in October 2019, sharing a reunion photo of the six actors in her debut post. “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too,” she captioned the selfie. “HI INSTAGRAM.” She also broke a record by gaining 1 million followers in slightly more than five hours.

The Odd Couple alum made a rare social media appearance in November 2019 when he popped up on the Cougar Town alum’s feed. “Could I BE any happier?” Cox wrote at the time. “#realfriends.”

The Morning Show star later teased her friends about the reunion. “How come we don’t get invited to that?” she asked Entertainment Tonight.

Aniston (Rachel Green), Cox (Monica Geller), Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Perry (Chandler Bing) and Schwimmer (Ross Geller) starred on Friends from 1994 to 2004. The series celebrated its 25th anniversary in September 2019.