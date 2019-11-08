



What ever happened to “I’ll be there for you?” Jennifer Aniston teased her Friends costars Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry after the dynamic sitcom duo shared a rare selfie of them reuniting on Thursday, November 7.

“How come we don’t get invited to that?” Aniston, 50, hilariously cried to Entertainment Tonight before being honored at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills the same night.

Cox, 55, and Perry, 50, sent fans of the beloved ‘90s sitcom into a frenzy with the glowing snapshot of themselves back together, 15 years after the NBC series ended. “Could I BE any happier? #realfriends,” the actress wrote.

Though the Morning Show star joked that she was feeling left out, she was all smiles on the SAG-AFTRA carpet with Cox and fellow Friends alum, Lisa Kudrow, there to support her.

“It’s incredible,” Aniston admitted to Entertainment Tonight. “It’s like having your family stand right behind you.”

The Emmy winner officially broke records when she joined Instagram on October 15, becoming the first account in the platform’s history to gain 1 million followers in just over 5 hours. “Now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too,” the television icon captioned her first post, posing for a sweet group selfie with Cox, Perry, Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

After years of reluctance, Aniston finally dipped her toe into the world of social media because she realized had nothing left to hide.

“I thought, ‘Why would I do this? People are already in my panty drawers all the time,’” the Dumplin star told The U.K.’s The Guardian in an interview published on Tuesday, November 5. “And I want them out of my panty drawers. But now I can decide which pair to show them.”

Even though it’s been nearly two decades since Friends first aired, the six core cast members have remained tightly-knit group — just like the 20-somethings they portrayed on TV.

“I miss a lot about that time. Having a job that was absolute, pure joy,” Aniston told InStyle in August 2019. “I miss getting to be with people I love massively and respect beyond words.”