Her idea! Matthew Perry’s girlfriend, Molly Hurwitz, had a hand in the actor finally joining Instagram after some familiar faces did the same.

“She encouraged him to join Instagram after his former Friends costars signed up, and he’s planning on showing more of his life to fans after living as a recluse,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

Perry, 50, made his debut on the platform on February 6, following in the footsteps of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. “This is how thrilled I am to finally be on Instagram,” he captioned a clip of his Friends character, Chandler Bing, dancing in his first post. “So, here we go…”

Us broke the news in January that the 17 Again star is dating Hurwitz, 28. “Molly prefers nights in his private cinema watching films and eating home-cooked meals than going out,” the insider says of the pair’s low-key relationship.

The couple also enjoy visiting the East Coast with Perry’s sober coach, who is a close friend. “They sometimes travel to New York as a trio, where Molly is originally from, and stay in a five-star hotel, but they try not to get photographed together,” the source reveals.

The Odd Couple alum and Hurwitz “have a wonderful relationship and there’s so much love and respect on both sides,” according to a separate insider. The talent agent “keeps him healthy and grounded” by incorporating workouts into their relationship, including taking hikes. “Nobody can remember seeing Matthew this happy before,” the source adds.

Hurwitz offered a glimpse into the longevity of the romance earlier this month when they celebrated their second Valentine’s Day together. “Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer,” she wrote. “HVD to my favorite.”

Things have become quite serious between the two, a source reveals in the new issue of Us. “His inner circle have wanted to see him settle down for a long time, especially Courteney Cox, and they hope him and Molly go the distance,” the insider says.

In fact, Hurwitz and Perry may take a new step soon: “Molly has an apartment but has been spending more and more time at his [place].”

